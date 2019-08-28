I enjoyed a weeklong vacation to visit family in Boardman, Prineville and Eugen last week. A highlight was treating my 77 year old mom to her first ever pedicure at Hermiston salon. Mom chose glittery polish for her toes; my stepdad joked that we can now call Mom “twinkle toes” any time she’s barefoot.
Thanks for word from Christine Harrison that Neskowin’s own Deborah Lincoln will read at September’s Sip and Shop event. Deborah grew up in Ohio and Michigan and graduated from Michigan State and the University of Michigan. After careers in Oregon State Government, she and her husband retired to South Tillamook County where she gardens and he takes the dog to the beach.
They have three grown sons. Deborah is the author of the award-winning novel, Agnes Canon’s War (2014), based on the lives of her twice great grandparents during the Civil War era. The Sip and Shop is slated for 5-7 p.m. on Friday, September 13 at Art Accelerated Gallery on Third Street in downtown Tillamook.
A free Fishing Day for Kids with Disabilities is planned for 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, with cocoa, coffee and snacks served any time after 9 a.m.
They will break for a lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, potato salad, chips, water, soft drinks and Tillamook ice cream for dessert. Fishing will resume after lunch until all the fish are caught. It will be hosted by Whiskey Creek Volunteer Hatchery which is located at 7660 Whiskey Creek Road in Tillamook. This is a handicap accessible facility, which is under cover in a beautiful park-like setting on Netarts Bay. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will stock the raceways with 1200 big rainbow trout for this event and rumor has it that they may bring a few trophy trout as well.
Fishing rods, gear, bait, fish cleaning, ice and bags to take the fish are all furnished by event organizers.
Don’t forget to get your tickets, on sale now, for Nestucca Valley Backpack Food Program’s tenth anniversary fundraiser. It’s to be an evening of art, wine, gourmet food, live music and a silent auction. The event is slated from 6-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14 at Rowboat Gallery and Windermere West Real Estate, 34950 Brooten Road in Pacific City. Admission is $25. Go to nvbackpackprogram.org.
Free programs at South Tillamook County Library this week include a final installment of Fiber Friday, a time to gather with others to make progress on sewing or needle craft projects. It’s slated for 2 p.m. on Friday. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies up to age 3 with caretakers, happens at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Children are invited for a game day at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28. Teens will gather to party after hours starting at 5 p.m. on Friday. Our library is located on Camp Street in Pacific City.
An earthquake west of Newport last month motivates me to continue steps towards disaster preparedness each week. We can prepare together for the coming “big one.” While exploring a Farmer’ Market with family this weekend, I plan to invest in a quart of honey. It is fundamentally sterile as it does not contain enough moisture to harbor bacteria and can therefore last near indefinitely (although it may crystalize due to moisture). In an immediate-trauma scenario, unadulterated honey can be used as a blood-volume-filler (like plasma) because of its above-mentioned purity qualities.
While it won’t save your life, it may just keep your heart pumping long enough that someone can. It can also be used as a dressing on open wounds. For food storage, honey is a fantastic source of blood-glucose and calories in emergency scenarios. A five gallon bucket will readily supply most households with sweetness for a year.
Nestucca Valley Lions have a new Community Birthday calendar published, and it wasn’t delivered before I left on vacation last week. As a result, our list of birthdays is shorter than usual. I will cover september 1- 4 in next week’s Fencepost. Happy birthday by August 31 to Chelsea Dunn, Aubrey Carver, Cody Chance, Charlotte Haltiner, Amy Inman, David McKillip, Steve Pieren,Bob Pippenger, Nicole Royster, Jennifer Schildan, Shannon Sisco, Mindy Smith, Lauren Stuart, Cayson Thurman and DeWanna Zeller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.