Tillamook County Fair happens this week, August 10-13, at the Fairgrounds east of downtown Tillamook on Third Street. Tickets and ride bracelets are available for sale on line. Go to tillamookfair.com. I’ll be volunteering at the ticket booth in the forenoon on Friday and look forward to seeing you at the fair.

We appreciate Jeanette Hagerty posting on Facebook that Nestucca Valley Artisan’s Fair is returning this month. The free annual event was on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s planned from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on August 20 and 21 at Kiawanda Community Center, 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City. For more information, call Mark Cavatorta at 503-392-4581.

