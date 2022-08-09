Tillamook County Fair happens this week, August 10-13, at the Fairgrounds east of downtown Tillamook on Third Street. Tickets and ride bracelets are available for sale on line. Go to tillamookfair.com. I’ll be volunteering at the ticket booth in the forenoon on Friday and look forward to seeing you at the fair.
We appreciate Jeanette Hagerty posting on Facebook that Nestucca Valley Artisan’s Fair is returning this month. The free annual event was on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s planned from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on August 20 and 21 at Kiawanda Community Center, 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City. For more information, call Mark Cavatorta at 503-392-4581.
Thanks to Doug Olson for word that Pacific City-Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a “Fall Recognition Banquet” again this year. Let’s reserve the evening of Tuesday, December 6 in our calendars. He hints that “a guest speaker of regional note...who will both inform and entertain” has been confirmed. Watch this space for details as soon as they’re available. It sounds like tickets may very well sell out.
Don’t forget the free “Early Learning Fair” planned from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday August 26 at Nestucca Valley Early Learning Center (the former Cedar Creek Childcare Center. It’s adjacent to Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District’s Hebo Fire Hall just north of down town Hebo on U.S. highway 101.) Watch this space for details as they’re made public.
Tillamook County Public Health provides a free and anonymous Harm Reduction Syringe Exchange. Safe injection supplies, wound care supplies, Naloxone training and kits, along with referrals to resources are all on offer. The event is held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on first and third Wednesdays, monthly at Ivy Avenue Wellness Center. The address is 1105 Ivy Avenue in Tillamook.
The event also happens from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on second Wednesdays at our own Hebo Fire Hall. The address is 30710 U.S. Highway 101 in Hebo. (The mailing address is Cloverdale with a 97112 zip code. Online directions may call for Hebo’s zip code which is 97122.) The service is offered on fourth Wednesdays at the Upper parking lot of North County Food Bank in Wheeler.
Neskowin Farmer’s Market runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. each Saturday off the west side of U.S. Highway 101, near Neskowin. The address is 48875 U.S. Highway 101, Neskowin, 97149. Pacific City’s Farmer’s Market is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekly on Sundays. It’s located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County library near the intersection of Brooten Road and Camp Street in Pacific City.
Fire Season is here at the Oregon Coast. A total burn ban is in effect. All open piles and burn barrels are banned, according to Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District’s website. For more information, call them at 503-392-3313.
Happy birthday this week to: Kenneth Blackburn III, Will Dillon, Carissa Hagan, Michelle Hamilton, Lynde Hancock, Michael Ihnat, Jackson Riske, Rebecca Shores, Lilly Sigman and Kaitlyn Sisco.
