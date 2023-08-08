Three sets of company visited for a week each in the latter three weeks of July at my house. It’s been a whirlwind! Most recently my son Chory (Nestucca’s Class of 1999) and his friend Parker occupied the guest room. They included me in several of their outings. On Saturday we hiked at Sitka Sedge State Natural Area, which I had visited but never explored thoroughly. It’s located north of Pacific City, but south of Whalen Island on Sandlake Road. The trails meander north, south and west to the beach (from the trailhead) all within sound of dune buggies (I should probably say all-terrain vehicles) at Sand Lake.
I was delighted to find three kinds of ripe berries along the trail: Huckleberries, Oregon Grape and Sal Al, are all edible, although the latter pair are less palatable than huckleberries. A fourth “berry” proved (after internet research back at home) to be a version of honeysuckle that was new to us. It’s called Twinberry and it’s common from Alaska into Mexico, according to our source. The hike was short, with little elevation gain or loss. However, portions of the trail are deep sand and other parts include very uneven terrain, so shoes with ankle support are a plus. Restrooms are located at the main parking lot, and a water spigot located behind them offers refreshing hydration, including a bowl for canine companions. My little dog Maggie appreciated that. The park is free and open to the public.
Events at the Tillamook County Library’s Main Branch (located at Third and Stillwell in Tillamook) include free movie showings which start at noon on Wednesdays, weekly in the Copeland Room. Seating is on the floor. “Clifford, The Big Red Dog” will show on August 9 and “The Bad Guys” is slated for August 16.
Tillamook County Fair will run from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. August 9 through August 12 at Tillamook County Fairgrounds. It’s located east of downtown Tillamook on Third Street. The year’s theme is “Let Freedom Ring,” and it includes more than seventy exhibitors and vendors and around 2600 exhibits from local folks hoping to earn ribbons and/or prizes. Admission is $10 per day.
Tillamook will host an “Old Iron Show” with antique tractors, blacksmith demos, gas engines, equipment, a swap meet, tool displays and vintage vehicles from August 16-20 at Blue Heron French Cheese Company. Hours are 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. daily through August 19, and from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. on August 20. Admission is $3 per day with children younger than twelve admitted for free. The address is 2001 Blue Heron Drive, in Tillamook.
The Pacific City Branch of Oregon Coast Bank continues their food drive. They’re collecting unopened packages of brown rice, split peas, Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, along with canned tuna (or other proteins), dish soap and pet food. Our donations can be delivered to their Brooten Road branch during open hours which are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays. The drive-through opens at 8 a.m. and can be accessed for donations according to my source.
Happy birthday this week to: Will Dillon, Carissa Hagan, Michelle Hamilton, Lynde Hancock, Michael Ihnat, Jackson Riske, Rebecca Shores, Hadley Twigg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.