Three sets of company visited for a week each in the latter three weeks of July at my house. It’s been a whirlwind! Most recently my son Chory (Nestucca’s Class of 1999) and his friend Parker occupied the guest room. They included me in several of their outings. On Saturday we hiked at Sitka Sedge State Natural Area, which I had visited but never explored thoroughly. It’s located north of Pacific City, but south of Whalen Island on Sandlake Road. The trails meander north, south and west to the beach (from the trailhead) all within sound of dune buggies (I should probably say all-terrain vehicles) at Sand Lake.

I was delighted to find three kinds of ripe berries along the trail: Huckleberries, Oregon Grape and Sal Al, are all edible, although the latter pair are less palatable than huckleberries. A fourth “berry” proved (after internet research back at home) to be a version of honeysuckle that was new to us. It’s called Twinberry and it’s common from Alaska into Mexico, according to our source. The hike was short, with little elevation gain or loss. However, portions of the trail are deep sand and other parts include very uneven terrain, so shoes with ankle support are a plus. Restrooms are located at the main parking lot, and a water spigot located behind them offers refreshing hydration, including a bowl for canine companions. My little dog Maggie appreciated that. The park is free and open to the public.

