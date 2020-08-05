I traveled southeast for a warm weekend in Eugene recently. Maggie (my chihuahua) called shotgun, so baggage rode in the back seat. Among the inclusions was Cathy Griffin’s home-baked sweet potato pie. It made a fine gift to share with my older son, who hosted. We enjoyed a piece after dinner that evening and again for breakfast each morning of my stay. It was indescribably delicious. A very sweet cream colored custard pie, with an almost creme brulee topping. We won’t ask, because the recipe is top secret, but we wonder if it isn’t a sweet russet potato pie?
Cathy Griffin is raising medical funds for a needy individual in Nepal. She bakes chocolate or sweet potato pies for $20 each. Call for a spot on her baking calendar, 310-344-7057. Cathy also welcomes donations of deposit paid cans and bottles or cash for the cause. Checks, made payable to her, may be mailed to P.O. Box 802, Pacific City, OR 97135.
I haven’t seen in writing or heard it yet on the radio, but I have word from the street regarding back-to-school in south County. The school year will start as it ended last academic year, with remote learning. School will not resume in the classroom next month. If a youngster in your household or in your orbit will be five years of age (but younger than six) before September 1, act fast. All three Tillamook County school districts are recruiting for Kindergarten; new students are also encouraged to register.
For students in Nestucca Valley School District, go to nestucca.k12.or.us to complete a registration form. These can be printed and delivered to the main office at Nestucca Junior/Senior High School, 34660 Parkway Drive, or mailed to P.O. Box 99, in Cloverdale, 97112. The paperwork can also be requested by telephone; call 503-392-3194. Students residing in Central Tillamook County (Tillamook, Cape Meares, Netarts and Oceanside) can get information at tillamook.k12.0r.us/registration.html. Those living in north Tillamook County (Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Bay City) can get information online at nknsd.org.
Who knew that a Summer Reading Program at Tillamook County Library is going strong? Organizers enthuse that “There is Still Time!!!” to participate; the program is open to all ages with content for Kids, Teens and Adults. We can access online registration and log our reading progress by searching “summer reading” at tillabook.org or telephone the library, 503-842-4792 to sign up that way. Librarians have end-of-summer prizes in store for children who participate.
Let’s mark our calendars now for Cloverdale Cruise-in. The free event is planned from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 5. Donations will be collected toward a complete set of “jaws of Life” tools for Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District. The cruise-in will not include live music this year as “organizers seek to eliminate congregation into groups” due to Covid 19 concerns according to publicity materials. We who wish to may experience the “cruise-in as a cruise through.” Let’s plan on joining the fun, and budget a generous donation to be part of a good cause.
Happy birthday this week to: Reese Carver, Debbie Dunn, Michelle Hamilton, Tammy Heitsman, Megan Kellow, Corey Knopf, Jodi Liddicoat, Wally Nelson, Rebecca Shores, Ben Tappert, Richard Tappert, Lea Traxler and Hadley Twigg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.