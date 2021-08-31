Remember that Saturday is Cloverdale's Cruise-in. The annual car show is held adjacent to U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale. The "non event" features vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles and has no entry fee. Donations will be collected towards purchase of "the jaws of life" equipment for Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District. It's planned from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
There has been a dramatic rise in Covid cases in Tillamook County. In the recent two weeks the rate of infection has doubled and the death toll has increased from 5 in 18 months to 11. Vaccines remain our best weapon against the virus. They're available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at Tillamook County Community Health Center, 2111 8th Street in Tillamook. For scheduling assistance or additional information, call 503-842-3914 (English or Spanish) during business hours or email: tcchc@co.tillamook.or.us with your contact information including phone number for a scheduling assistant to call you.
A third "booster" dose of Pfizer and Moderna is available for those who have moderately to severely compromised immune systems. See above. The CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time.
Word on the street is that the current wave of infection will spike September 7. The first day of school has been delayed as a result. Google the Nestucca Valley School District web page for more information.
Welcome back and thanks to Joani Moore for word that Nesko will meet at 11:30 0n Friday, September 17 at the Kiawanda Community Center. Lunch will be catered by Grateful Bread for $12 or you can bring your own. Everyone pays $3 for the use of the room. The speaker will be Peter Starkey about Community Action Resource Enterprise (CARE). Nesko Women's Club is open to any woman residing in South Tillamook County. No dues are required for visitors to a first meeting. Monthly lunch meetings usually occur the third Friday, monthly. Besides fellowship, the group fundraises for many local good causes. For more information, call Joani at 503-801-5166.
Remember that Neskowin Farmer's Market happens from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. weekly on Saturdays. They're located on the east side of U.S. Highway 101 at the corner of Summit Lane across from Neskowin Beach Wayside. For more information, go to neskowinfarmersmarket.com. Pacific City Farmer's Market runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sundays. It's located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library on Camp Street (off of Brooten Road) in Pacific City. While some vendors participate in both markets, many do not, so it's worth attending both--or alternating between the two, if that suits your schedule and location.
Don't forget that Tillamook County Community Health Centers have partnered with Community Action Resource Enterprise (CARE) to bring a needle exchange to Tillamook County. The "Harm Reduction Needle Exchange" will provide safe injection needles, wound care supplies, Naloxone training and kits twice a month going forward. The free and anonymous services are offered from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays, monthly in the lower parking lot of CARE, 2310 First Street in Tillamook. For more information, call 503-842-3940.
Happy birthday this week to: Suzie Bentley, Jenny Cabral, Sawyer Cane, Aurora Dillon, Juliana Fitch, Jeff Geil, Tim Inman, Emma Nosack, Andrea Oulman, Natasha Owens, Mike Polivka, Steve Shiels, Mindy Smith, Teresa Smith, Zachary Spidell, Shane Stuart, Emily Summers, Cayson Thurman, Skyler Wallace and Dewanna Zeller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.