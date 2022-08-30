Congratulations to the Farstad family of Farstad Custom Dorys and Farstad Family Boat Building on being color-photo newsworthy in Portland’s Oregonian. The story was featured on page S-3 of the Tuesday, July 28 paper. We appreciate Dave and Ellen Morrison, now of McMinnville, for alerting Fencepost readers of the piece.
Thanks to my dear neighbor, Jan Niederer for inviting me to a Celebration of Life for her late husband, Harold Niederer, of Cloverdale. The event was held last Saturday and included a display of photos from Harold’s life, a book to capture our memories of my neighbor and a potluck luncheon. More than one attendee baked Snickerdoodles; I hear that they were his favorites.
Let’s mark our calendars for Cloverdale Cruise in, this Saturday. The free event is planned from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. in downtown Cloverdale. Past cruise-ins have included many vintage pick up trucks, cars and motorcycles along with live music.
Neskowin Farmer’s Market runs from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. each Saturday off the west side of U.S. Highway 101, near Neskowin. The address is 48875 U.S. Highway 101, Neskowin, 97149. Pacific City’s Farmer’s Market is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekly on Sundays. It’s located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County library near the intersection of Brooten Road and Camp Street in Pacific City. Fred Bassett and Sonya Kazen, of Cloverdale, will perform original folk music at the Pacific City MArket on SUnday, September 4. Don’t miss that!
P.C. Pour Winery will host a “Sip and Plant” event from 5:30-7:00 on Thursday, September 8. Participants can choose from two potential projects- a beaded terrarium for live plants or a a beaded sun-catcher window charm. Online registration may be completed by visiting pcpour.com/event-details/plant-sip.
Perseverance Martial Arts is offering an introductory Jiu Jitsu class for free. Adult classes are offered from 7:00-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays Fridays and Saturdays. Teen classes are from 6:00-7:00 p.m. o Saturdays. The gym is located at 1142 Main Avenue in Tillamook. Telephone registration is available by calling 971-910-1188.
Fire Season is here at the Oregon Coast. A total burn ban is in effect. All open piles and burn barrels are banned, according to Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District’s website. For more information, call them at 503-392-3313.
Happy birthday this week to: Susie Bentley, Aurora Dillon, Juliana Fitch, Jeff Geil, Sawyer Lane, Andrea Oulman, Natasha Owens, Steve Shiels, Mindy Smith, Andrea Sousa, Zachary Spidell, Cayson Thurman, DeWanna Zeller.
