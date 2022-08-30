Congratulations to the Farstad family of Farstad Custom Dorys and Farstad Family Boat Building on being color-photo newsworthy in Portland’s Oregonian. The story was featured on page S-3 of the Tuesday, July 28 paper. We appreciate Dave and Ellen Morrison, now of McMinnville, for alerting Fencepost readers of the piece.

Thanks to my dear neighbor, Jan Niederer for inviting me to a Celebration of Life for her late husband, Harold Niederer, of Cloverdale. The event was held last Saturday and included a display of photos from Harold’s life, a book to capture our memories of my neighbor and a potluck luncheon. More than one attendee baked Snickerdoodles; I hear that they were his favorites.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Do you believe Oceanside should incorporate?

You voted:

Online Poll

Do you believe Oceanside should incorporate?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.