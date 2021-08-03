I spotted Cathy Griffin, and her own Peter Byrne, traveling behind me on my way to work in Tillamook this morning. I could see an enormous plastic bag filled with returnable bottles strapped to their luggage rack. More bottles and cans filled the cargo compartment of their rig, visible between their faces in my rear view mirror. I know from Cathy’s community emails that she is collecting redeemables to benefit needy families here in Tillamook County. Email Cathy at cathy.griffin@me.com to receive her newsletter or to donate your bottles, cans or cash.
Maggie, my Chihuahua mix dog (who is nearly nine years old already), had oral surgery yesterday. This required full anesthesia so that four teeth and a benign growth could be removed and for her remaining teeth to be cleaned. Hats off to everyone at Cloverdale Animal Clinic for delivering a happy pup, even earlier than promised. Her little kisses will be smelling sweeter from here on out. I'm grateful.
Speaking of canines, Monkey Business 101 Nursery, located just south of the Pacific City turn off, on U.S. Highway 101 has puppies to play with. Visitors are welcome during open hours (watch for the sandwich board sign) to socialize with the litter of Australian Shepherds born to Buster and Star Brown earlier this summer.
There was a great turn out last Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of Ginger Harlow Allen, my friend from Book Club. The service was held at Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church and led by their Pastor, Ben Dake. Ginger planned every detail from the organ playing Amazing Grace as prelude, to the song her fellow choir members sang, including a recitation of the 23rd Psalm, to the time for heartfelt stories at the microphone that ended the service.
There was no time for me to share my favorite memory of Ginger. It was a time (of many) that she hosted Book Club. The protagonist of that month’s book sold Pho at a food cart in Vietnam. Ginger cooked us Pho, starting the savory broth days in advance, as is the tradition; it was delicious. She was a wonderful hostess.
On the subject of Hebo Women’s Book Club, the group met for July last Tuesday via Zoom. I missed the meeting having traveled to Caltsop County for a medical appointment. The group discussed “The Night Watchman,” Louise Erdrich' recent Pulitzer Prize winner. It’s based on the true story of the author’s uncle traveling with a group of fellow tribe members to protest the federal government’s plan to remove theirs from bands of Native Americans who are federally recognized. Next month we’ll discuss Snow Child by Eowyn Ivey.
Don’t forget that Neskowin Farmer's Market happens from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. weekly on Saturdays. They're located on the east side of U.S. Highway 101 at the corner of Summit Lane across from Neskowin Beach Wayside. For more information, go to neskowinfarmersmarket.com. Pacific City Farmer's Market runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sundays. It's located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library on Camp Street (off of Brooten Road) in Pacific City. While some vendors participate in both markets, many do not, so it's worth attending both--or alternating between the two, if that suits your schedule and location.
Happy birthday this week to: Reese Carver, Emma Cross, Debbie Dunn, Carissa Hagan, Tammy Heitsman, Corey Knopf, Jodi Liddicoat, Wally Nelson, Ruth Pengelly, Zachary Porter, Lea Traxler and Hadley Twigg.
