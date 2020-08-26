Walkers meet at 10 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday weekly at Kiwanda Community Center (KCC). The group strolls together, practicing 6 feet of social distance, for forty five minutes or an hour. Leadership has recently changed hands and I can’t put my finger on where to send you with questions. The main line for Kiawanda Community Center is 503-965-7900. I do know that the walking group is welcoming one and all; do drop in for some exercise one morning soon.
On the subject of our Community Center, readers will appreciate Julie Krohn providing word that KCC will host a rummage sale in their parking lot (watch this space for hours) over Labor Day weekend. We who have de-cluttered our homes during Covid-19 are invited to price sell-able items and deliver them to the center between noon and 3 p.m. on Thursday September 3 or Friday, September 4. Proceeds (and rent from vendors’ tables) will benefit KCC, which has been financially crippled by the pandemic.
Remember that a huge parking lot sale to benefit South Tillamook County Library is happening this weekend. It’s planned for noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in the parking lot of the Library Thrift Shop. The address is 6335 Ferry Street in Pacific City. Word on the street is that a box-full of our own selections is selling for $5 with everything half price before 3:30 and free after 3:30 on Sunday. Organizers request that we wear a mask in light of Covid 19 concerns and pay with cash.
Don’t forget about the Cloverdale Cruise-in. The free event is planned from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 5. Donations will be collected toward a complete set of “Jaws-of-Life” tools for Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District. The cruise-in will not include live music this year as “organizers seek eliminate congregation into groups” due to Covid 19 concerns according to publicity materials. We who wish to may experience the “cruise-in as a cruise through.” Let’s plan on joining the fun, and budget a generous donation to be part of a good cause.
Speaking of a fun weekend, Neskowin Farmer’s Market continues operation from 9 until 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays at Neskowin Valley School on Slab Creek Road in Neskowin. The first hour is reserved for Seniors and those with compromised health. Pacific City Farmer’s Market is open on Sundays and features offerings other than just food. Hours are 10 until 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library, which is located off Camp Street North of the flashing light in Pacific City. Be patient, as both markets enforce protocols set in place to protect vendors & shoppers from Covid 19.
Tillamook Family Counseling Center (T.F.C.C.) is offering an ongoing Covid-19 support group that is free to residents County-wide and accessible online. The sessions are held from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Thursdays weekly, and will continue indefinitely. Call T.F.C.C. at 503-842-8201 to be connected with log-in instructions. Zoom can be accessed online or by telephone, with or without video-calling; data rates may apply depending on your telephone plan.
I am desperate for a copy of the Community Birthday Calendar. Please contact me using the information provided in this space if you have one to sell. Happy Birthday this week to: Austin Bentley, Aubrey Carver, Cody Chance, Chelsea Dunn, J.C. Ehly, Edora Fernandez, Charlotte Haltiner, Curt Holter, Emily Hurliman, Amy Inman, David McKillip, Jacob Miller, Bob Pippenger, Shamra Pippenger, Nicole Royster, Jennifer Schildan, John Seymour, Shannon Sisco, Mindy Smith, Lauren Stuart, Cayson Thurman, Becker Wills and Dewanna Zeller.
