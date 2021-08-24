Cloverdale cruise-in is coming again, South County! The free "non-event" is planned from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 4 in downtown Cloverdale. The car show, an annual happening for some years until Covid-19, welcomes classic cars, trucks and motorcycles; there's no entry fee. Donations are welcome and will benefit Nestucca Rural Fire Protection's fund to purchase "Jaws-f Life" equipment.
Speaking of good times, I'm packed up, as we go to press, for a short vacation with family to New Orleans. The average temperature there in August is 92 degrees, with over 90% humidity. My daughter Elise, grandson Logan and I have brushed up on summer heat health tips for the journey. The advice is similar to the warm weather pet advice offered in this space last week. It will be useful for Fencepost readers, given the ongoing warm weather forecast here at home. We should drink extra fluids and consider increasing our salt consumption, to stay well hydrated. Physical activity should be limited and less strenuous than in mild weather, and we should know and watch for the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include: heavy sweating, muscle weakness, cool/pale/ clammy skin, a fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting and fainting. Recommended treatment includes: moving the person to a cooler environment, laying the person down and loosening their clothing, and applying cool, wet cloths to as much of the body as possible. Sips of water may be offered. If the person vomits more than once, seek immediate medical attention.
Heat stroke has similar but severe symptoms that may include confusion or an altered mental state, a throbbing headache, a body temperature over 103 degrees, vomiting or fainting. This condition is life threatening and requires immediate medical care.
Incidence of Covid-19 have spiked this summer. 88-92% of infections occur in folks who are unvaccinated. A variety of vaccines are available County-wide; many may be accessed without an appointment. Call your health care provider, visit your pharmacy, or contact Tillamook County Health Department at 503-842-3900 for more information.
Remember that Neskowin Farmer's Market happens from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. weekly on Saturdays. They're located on the east side of U.S. Highway 101 at the corner of Summit Lane across from Neskowin Beach Wayside. For more information, go to neskowinfarmersmarket.com. Pacific City Farmer's Market runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sundays. It's located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library on Camp Street (off of Brooten Road) in Pacific City. Some vendors participate in both markets, but many don't. It may be worth attending both--or alternating between the two, if that suits your schedule and location.
Happy birthday this week to: Blake Aase, Austin Bentley, Tyler Bentley, Aubrey Carver, Chelsea Dunn, J.C. Ehly, Alisa Green, Charlotte Haltiner, Curt Holter, Emily Hurliman, Amy Inman, David McKillip, Jacob Miller, Maria Phillips, Bob Pippenger, Shamra Pippenger, Nicole Royster, Ryleigh Royster, Jennifer Schildan, John Seymour, Shannon Sisco, Lauren Stuart, Max Trent and Becker Wills.
