Hebo Women’s Book Club met for August last week. It was a potluck, of sorts, at South Tillamook County Library. Joan WIlke led our discussion of “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Besides the two of us, attendees included Velma Michaud and Tami Pruitt. I have only just gotten a copy of the book (on loan from Tami) and have read 24 of the 156 pages. It’s essentially a letter from the author to his son speaking of the experience of being black in the present day United States. Author Toni Morrison is quoted on the cover, “This is required reading.” I agree that Mr. Ta-Nehisi’s book can be a useful tool in understanding and healing for the American people; all of us.

I had the good fortune last Wednesday to join a friend for a late lunch at the new Pelican Pub located south of Lincoln City at Siletz Bay. The high ceiling bay-front space is beautifully appointed. Floors and surfaces are decorated in teal blue, with upholstery in shades of a summer sunset; every seat seems to have a view of the bay. It’s like dining in the lobby of a five star hotel. Besides my own Caesar salad, which was sublime, I savored several bites of the very juiciest hamburger I’ve eaten in at least twenty years. Hats off to the entire team, especially the chef/s.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you ready for back-to-school?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you ready for back-to-school?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.