Hebo Women’s Book Club met for August last week. It was a potluck, of sorts, at South Tillamook County Library. Joan WIlke led our discussion of “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Besides the two of us, attendees included Velma Michaud and Tami Pruitt. I have only just gotten a copy of the book (on loan from Tami) and have read 24 of the 156 pages. It’s essentially a letter from the author to his son speaking of the experience of being black in the present day United States. Author Toni Morrison is quoted on the cover, “This is required reading.” I agree that Mr. Ta-Nehisi’s book can be a useful tool in understanding and healing for the American people; all of us.
I had the good fortune last Wednesday to join a friend for a late lunch at the new Pelican Pub located south of Lincoln City at Siletz Bay. The high ceiling bay-front space is beautifully appointed. Floors and surfaces are decorated in teal blue, with upholstery in shades of a summer sunset; every seat seems to have a view of the bay. It’s like dining in the lobby of a five star hotel. Besides my own Caesar salad, which was sublime, I savored several bites of the very juiciest hamburger I’ve eaten in at least twenty years. Hats off to the entire team, especially the chef/s.
Planning is underway for Halloween at Kiawanda Community Center (KCC). A planning meeting for “Trick or Treat the Dory Fleet is planned for 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 at KCC. The address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive, Pacific City.
Don’t forget that a free “Early Learning Fair” is planned from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday August 26 at Nestucca Valley Early Learning Center (the former Cedar Creek Childcare Center). It’s adjacent to Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District’s Hebo Fire Hall, directions are included below).
Thanks to my dear neighbor, Jan Niederer for word of a Celebration of Life for her late husband, Harold Niederer, of Cloverdale. The event is slated for 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Hebo Fire Hall. The address is 30710 U.S. Highway 101. It’s located just north of the interstate’s intersection with State Route 22. Our hearts go out to all who mourn his loss.
Neskowin Farmer’s Market runs from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. each Saturday off the west side of U.S. Highway 101, near Neskowin. The address is 48875 U.S. Highway 101, Neskowin, 97149. Pacific City’s Farmer’s Market is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekly on Sundays. It’s located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County library near the intersection of Brooten Road and Camp Street in Pacific City.
Fire Season is here at the Oregon Coast. A total burn ban is in effect. All open piles and burn barrels are banned, according to Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District’s website. For more information, call them at 503-392-3313.
Happy birthday this week to: Blake Aase, Austin Bentley, Brenda Bentley, Tyler Bentley, Cody Chance, Chelsea Dunn, Alisa Green, Charlotte Haltiner, Lindsay Harrison, Ralph Heathershaw, Curt Holter, Emily Hurliman, Nicole Royster, Shannon Sisco, Tabbitha Lovely, David McKillip, Kristi Measor, Jacob Miller, Bob Pippenger, Shamra Pippenger, Ryleigh Royster, John Seymour, Max Trent and Thomas Wesie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.