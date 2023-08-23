I traveled over a recent weekend for my annual National Park trip with daughter Elise Morrow (Nestucca class of 2001) and her Logan, my grandson who graduated from Crook County High School in June. We chose Oahu, Hawaii and stamped our National Parks Passports at the Pearl Harbor Memorial in Honolulu. Other highlights included a day at The Polynesian Cultural Center, a lunch cruise to swim with dolphins and time together on the beach near our lodging in Waianae. It was heaven on earth. I appreciate my friends Leo Frodl, Melanie Merryman and Bryan Quan watching my home, caring for my little dog Maggie and watering my garden plot in my absence. The only downside was coming home with symptoms that led to a diagnosis of COVID. I’m recovering this week at home. If you are traveling by air, consider masking up; COVID is still out there.
Hawaii’s Maui has been in the news due to devastating wildfires. We could see the glow of it smoldering on the horizon as we watched the meteor shower nightly on Oahu, so sad. Tillamook’s own, Therese Jenck, is sending Avon products (at cost) to benefit victims of the fires. If you care to contribute, Therese may be contacted via Facebook messenger or by text or phone; the number is 503-812-6764.
Speaking of extreme fire danger, Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District Chief Oeder has asked us not to burn, at all. The risk of wildfires is real. Let’s do our part by procrastinating our back yard barbecues, burning and bonfires until the conditions are safer.
Meg’s Beachwood, a restaurant near the flashing stoplight in Pacific City (there’s only the one stoplight!), is Fundraising for their college-bound employee, Rachel Gregory. Rachel has an unhealed foot injury that will require surgery. The procedure and its aftermath of recovery, rehab and physical therapy will prevent her from working the two jobs that were intended to finance Rachel’s college year, which starts next month. There is a donation jar at the bar in the Beachwood Restaurant. Donors can also arrange to help by telephone; the number is 503-812-0528.
Nestucca High School hosted an online registration last week. If a high schooler in your orbit missed out, email registrar@nestucca.k12.or.us or call 503-392-3194.
The Pacific City Branch of Oregon Coast Bank continues their food drive. They’re collecting unopened packages of brown rice, split peas, Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, along with canned tuna (or other proteins), dish soap and pet food. Our donations can be delivered to their Brooten Road branch during open hours which are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays. The drive-through opens at 8 a.m. and can be accessed for donations according to my source.
Happy birthday this week to: Blake Aase, Austin Bentley, Brenda Bentley, Tyler Bentley, Cody Chance, Brenda Charter, Chelsea Dunn, Alisa Green, Charlotte Haltiner, Lindsay Harrison, Ralph Heathershaw, Curt Holter, Emily Hurliman, Kelsea Hurliman, Chad Love, Tabbitha Lovely, David McKillip, Kristi Measor, Jacob Miller, Shamra Pippenger, Ryleigh Royster, John Seymour, Max Trent, Thomas Wesie.
