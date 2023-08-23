I traveled over a recent weekend for my annual National Park trip with daughter Elise Morrow (Nestucca class of 2001) and her Logan, my grandson who graduated from Crook County High School in June. We chose Oahu, Hawaii and stamped our National Parks Passports at the Pearl Harbor Memorial in Honolulu. Other highlights included a day at The Polynesian Cultural Center, a lunch cruise to swim with dolphins and time together on the beach near our lodging in Waianae. It was heaven on earth. I appreciate my friends Leo Frodl, Melanie Merryman and Bryan Quan watching my home, caring for my little dog Maggie and watering my garden plot in my absence. The only downside was coming home with symptoms that led to a diagnosis of COVID. I’m recovering this week at home. If you are traveling by air, consider masking up; COVID is still out there.

Hawaii’s Maui has been in the news due to devastating wildfires. We could see the glow of it smoldering on the horizon as we watched the meteor shower nightly on Oahu, so sad. Tillamook’s own, Therese Jenck, is sending Avon products (at cost) to benefit victims of the fires. If you care to contribute, Therese may be contacted via Facebook messenger or by text or phone; the number is 503-812-6764.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

With summer in full swing, how would you say activity has been at short-term rental properties near you?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

With summer in full swing, how would you say activity has been at short-term rental properties near you?

You voted: