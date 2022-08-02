Thanks to Alex Sifford, of Neskowin, for putting Missy Moss in touch with the Fencepost. Missy is the Clubhouse Manager for Neskowin Beach Golf Course and Clubhouse (the golf course) located along U.S. Highway 101 at Neskowin. It’s exciting to know that the golf course is now open. Hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. The short course 9 hole rate is $18 with rental clubs and a pull cart available. The Clubhouse shop has beer, wine and cider along with branded merchandise products. The Clubhouse can be rented for events. For more information, contact Missy at missy.nbgc@gmail.com or call 503-392-3377.
Hebo Woman’s Book Club met for July last week at South Tillamook County Library. We brought water bottles and shared potluck finger foods around one of the tables, just like we did before the Covid-19 pandemic. It was good to be back. Besides myself, attendees included: Melanie Merryman, Rachel Pettit, Madlen Silkwood, Nancy Whitehead, Joan Wilke and two visitors (Velma Michaud and her friend Tami from out of town). Nancy led our discussion of “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich. The novel tells the story of a haunted bookstore in Minneapolis, Minnesota set during the recent pandemic. The main character is a quirky book store employee and a real hoot. We who read it really enjoyed the book.
It’s not too late to take in Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts’ (TAPA’s) presentation of “Broadway In Concert.,” directed by Diane Nelson, of Hebo. Performances are planned for 7 p.m. on August 5 and 6. A Sunday matinee show is slated for 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 7. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students twelve and younger. They may be purchased at tillamooktheater.com.
Tillamook County Fair happens next week, August 10-13, at the Fairgrounds east of downtown Tillamook on Third Street. Tickets and ride bracelets are available for sale on line. Go to tillamookfair.com. I’ll be volunteering at the ticket booth in the forenoon on Friday and look forward to seeing you at the fair.
The Saturday before Fair is always Nestucca High School’s annual class reunion. Kiawanda Community Center (KCC) will host the potluck and meeting. The event starts at 11 a.m. with lunch planned for 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 6. KCC’s address is: 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive, Pacific City. For more information, email Martha Wilson, minkw@att.net<mailto:minkw@att.net> or Jeanette Hagerty at jhagerty97112@gmail.com<mailto:jhagerty97112@gmail.com>.
Remember that a free “Early Learning Fair” is planned from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday August 26 at Nestucca Valley Early Learning Center (the former Cedar Creek Childcare Center. It’s adjacent to Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District’s Hebo Fire Hall just north of down town Hebo on U.S. highway 101.) Watch this space for details as they’re made public.
Neskowin Farmer’s Market runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. each Saturday off the west side of U.S. Highway 101, near Neskowin. The address is 48875 U.S. Highway 101, Neskowin, 97149. Pacific City’s Farmer’s Market is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekly on Sundays. It’s located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County library near the intersection of Brooten Road and Camp Street in Pacific City. Fire Season is here at the Oregon Coast. A total burn ban is in effect. All open piles and burn barrels are banned, according to Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District’s website. For more information, call them at 503-392-3313.
Happy birthday this week to: Tacy Bennett, Sara Christiansen, Emma Cross, Jack Hagerty, Tammy Heitsman, Austin Hicks, Joshua Hopkins, Jodi Liddicoat, Corey Knopf, Mila Modzelewski, Wally Nelson, Zachary Porter, Sophie Sigman, Gary Smith, Hadley Twigg, Emma Upright, Phyllis Woods.
