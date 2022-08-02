Thanks to Alex Sifford, of Neskowin, for putting Missy Moss in touch with the Fencepost. Missy is the Clubhouse Manager for Neskowin Beach Golf Course and Clubhouse (the golf course) located along U.S. Highway 101 at Neskowin. It’s exciting to know that the golf course is now open. Hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. The short course 9 hole rate is $18 with rental clubs and a pull cart available. The Clubhouse shop has beer, wine and cider along with branded merchandise products. The Clubhouse can be rented for events. For more information, contact Missy at missy.nbgc@gmail.com or call 503-392-3377.

Hebo Woman’s Book Club met for July last week at South Tillamook County Library. We brought water bottles and shared potluck finger foods around one of the tables, just like we did before the Covid-19 pandemic. It was good to be back. Besides myself, attendees included: Melanie Merryman, Rachel Pettit, Madlen Silkwood, Nancy Whitehead, Joan Wilke and two visitors (Velma Michaud and her friend Tami from out of town). Nancy led our discussion of “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich. The novel tells the story of a haunted bookstore in Minneapolis, Minnesota set during the recent pandemic. The main character is a quirky book store employee and a real hoot. We who read it really enjoyed the book.

