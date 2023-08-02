Our own Cloverdale Crooners, Fred Bassett and Sonya Kazen, will serenade shoppers at Neskowin Farmer’s Market from 9 a.m. until about noon this Saturday, August 5. The event is located across U.S. Highway 101 from the Neskowin wayside. Pacific City also has a weekly Farmer’s Market. It’s open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sundays, weekly, in the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library. The library is located off Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Our South Tillamook County Library (the Branch in Pacific City) is winding up their Summer Reading Program, “Find Your Voice,” this week. Be sure to submit your reading log/s for a chance at prizes. Story-time there is held at 3:30 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month (August 9 and 23) and is open to all ages. It’s located off Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Events at the Main Branch (located at Third and Stillwell in Tillamook) include free movie showings which start at noon on Wednesdays, weekly in the Copeland Room. Seating is on the floor. “Lightyear” will play on August 2, “Clifford, The Big Red Dog” on August 9 and “The Bad Guys” will show on August 16.
Tillamook County Fair will run from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. August 9 through August 12 at Tillamook County Fairgrounds. It’s located east of downtown Tillamook on Third Street. The year’s theme is “Let Freedom Ring,” and it includes more than seventy exhibitors and vendors and around 2600 exhibits from local folks hoping to earn ribbons and/or prizes. Admission is $10 per day.
Tillamook will host an “Old Iron Show” with antique tractors, blacksmith demos, gas engines, equipment, a swap meet, tool displays and vintage vehicles from August 16-20 at Blue Heron French Cheese Company. Hours are 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. daily through August 19, and from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. on August 20. Admission is $3 per day with children younger than twelve admitted for free. The address is 2001 Blue Heron Drive, in Tillamook.
Summer can be a hungry season for local families. Pass it on Ministries offers food banks from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays weekly, and from 4-6 p.m. on Thursdays, weekly at their Bunn Creek Road location in Beaver. South County Food Pantry is open 12:30-6 p.m. every other Tuesday; the next one’s July 25. They’re located within Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church on Brooten Road in Pacific City. Hebo Food Pantry is located within Hebo Christian Center across U.S. Highway 101 in Hebo from the Post Office. It’s open the last Saturday of the month from noon to 2 p.m.
The Pacific City Branch of Oregon Coast Bank is holding a food drive. They’re collecting unopened packages of brown rice, split peas, Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, along with canned tuna (or other proteins), dish soap and pet food. Our donations can be delivered during open hours which are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays. The drive-through opens at 8 a.m. and can be accessed for donations according to my source.
Happy birthday this week to: Tacy Bennett, Sara Christiansen, Emma Cross, Jack Hagerty, Tammy Heitsman, Austin Hicks, Joshua Hopkins, Corey Knopf, Jodi Liddicoat, Mila Modzelewski, Wally Nelson, Zachary Porter, Sophie Sigman, Gary Smith, Emma Uopright and Phyllis Woods.
