Our own Cloverdale Crooners, Fred Bassett and Sonya Kazen, will serenade shoppers at Neskowin Farmer’s Market from 9  a.m. until about noon this Saturday, August 5. The event is located across U.S. Highway 101 from the Neskowin wayside. Pacific City also has a weekly Farmer’s Market. It’s open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sundays, weekly, in the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library. The library is located off Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.

Our South Tillamook County Library (the Branch in Pacific City) is winding up their Summer Reading Program, “Find Your Voice,” this week. Be sure to submit your reading log/s for a chance at prizes. Story-time there is held at 3:30 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month (August 9 and 23) and is open to all ages. It’s located off Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.

