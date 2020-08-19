Thanks to my friend Melanie Merryman for word of a huge parking lot sale to benefit South Tillamook County Library. It’s planned for noon until 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of the month at the Library Thrift Shop. The address is 6335 Ferry Street in Pacific City. Merchandise offered will include books, clothing, holiday items, household goods and there will be vintage and antiques among the offerings. Everything is half price on Sundays. Organizers request that we wear a mask in light of Covid 19 concerns and pay with cash.
Thanks to Linda Hamilton, Office Manager at Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity, for this next news tip. Habitat is sponsoring a free series of financial education classes to help households ready themselves for home ownership. Deborah Dixon-Krause who is Community Engagement and Education Coordinator for TLC Bank will teach the series. Classes will run from 5:30- 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays for three weeks starting September 15.
The curriculum for the first class is “Debt and Credit Repair.” On September 22, the subject will be “Budgeting Basics,” and on September 29 participants will learn about “Mortgage Readiness.” All classes will be in Zoom format, which is accessible online. Participants who complete all three classes will receive a $50 gift certificate to Tillamook Habitat’s ReStore. Sign up today at tillamookhabitat.org.
Remember to mark your calendar for Cloverdale Cruise-in. The free event is planned from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 5. Donations will be collected toward a complete set of “Jaws-of-Life” tools for Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District. The cruise-in will not include live music this year as “organizers seek eliminate congregation into groups” due to Covid 19 concerns according to publicity materials. We who wish to may experience the “cruise-in as a cruise through.” Let’s plan on joining the fun, and budget a generous donation to be part of the good cause.
Speaking of budgeting, if groceries are a challenge for you or for someone in your orbit, there are a pair of food pantries operating nearby. In Pacific City, the South County Food Pantry is open every other Tuesday from 12:30 - 6 p.m. Households will be served from their cars. For more information, call Diane Higdon, 503-392-3972. Beaver Community Church is open weekly from 10 – noon on Tuesdays and from 4:30 – 6 on Thursdays. For more information, call 503-398-5508.
With warm weather in the forecast, we should be aware of related dangers. Exposure to extreme heat can result in occupational illnesses and injuries. Workers at risk of heat stress include outdoor workers and workers in hot environments. Workers at greater risk of heat stress include those who are 65 years of age or older, are overweight, have heart disease or high blood pressure, or take medications affected by extreme heat.
Heat stress can result in heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, or heat rashes. Heat can also increase the risk of injuries in workers as it may result in sweaty palms, fogged-up safety glasses, and dizziness. Burns may also occur as a result of accidental contact with hot surfaces or steam. Those at risk should limit periods of exertion, increase fluid intake and take frequent breaks out of the heat.
Happy Birthday this week to: Blake Aase, Tyler Bentley, Rachel Bruce, Brenda Charter, Glenn Ehly, John Elliott, Zella Elliott, LeAnna Fletcher, Alisa Green, Carol Griggs, Lindsay Harrison, Ralph Heathershaw, Kelsea Hurliman, Leslie Jones, Mary Maack, Kevin Measor, Kristi Measor, Faith Melendy, Ryleigh Royster, Ashlee Swirtz, Max Trent, Ann Warren, Pennie Watters and Thomas Wesie.
