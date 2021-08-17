As we go to press, Oregon Governor Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency State-wide for high heat through Friday, August 20. In a related statement she urged Oregonians to "call [our] grandparents," and to "check in on [neighbors] without air conditioning." June's heat wave killed 10. She also reminded residents State-wide that high temperatures increase fire danger. No fires, including backyard burning or campfires are allowed presently in Tillamook County.
An email from "Fences for Fido" in the Fencepost mailbox tonight warned that summer heat can be dangerous for our house pets. We're advised to provide plenty of cool, clean drinking water, limit pet's exercise and to provide a cooler indoor or well shaded environment for dogs and cats in our care. Pets who are older, overweight or who have heart ailments or respiratory issues are especially vulnerable in the heat.
The piece went on to warn pet owners that lethargy, vomiting, seizures and difficulty breathing are all signs of heat stroke; such symptoms warrant a visit to a veterinarian. Finally, the email reminds readers that no pet should ever be left unattended in a parked vehicle in warm weather, "even for a minute." The Fencepost archive contains similar advice for humans when it comes to hot weather. We should stay hydrated, limit exercise, watch for symptoms of heat stroke (which include head ache in addition to those listed above) and we must never leave children or elders alone in a parked car.
Remember that Neskowin Farmer's Market happens from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. weekly on Saturdays. They're located on the east side of U.S. Highway 101 at the corner of Summit Lane across from Neskowin Beach Wayside. For more information, go to neskowinfarmersmarket.com. Pacific City Farmer's Market runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sundays. It's located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library on Camp Street (off of Brooten Road) in Pacific City. While some vendors participate in both markets, many do not, so it's worth attending both--or alternating between the two, if that suits your schedule and location.
Remember, too, that Tillamook County Community Health Centers have partnered with Community Action Resource Enterprise (CARE) to bring a needle exchange to Tillamook County. The "Harm Reduction Needle Exchange" will provide safe injection needles, wound care supplies, Naloxone training and kits twice a month going forward. The free and anonymous services are offered from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays, monthly in the lower parking lot of CARE, 2310 First Street in Tillamook. For more information, call 503-842-3940.
Let's save a spot on our calendars September 4th to attend Cloverdale's Cruise In. The annual car show is held adjacent to U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale. Watch this space for details as they come available.
Happy birthday this week to: Rachel Bruce, Brenda Charter, Chuck Duley, Glenn Ehly, John Elliott, Zella Elliott, Heidi Faust, LeAnna Fletcher, Carol Griggs, Lindsay Harrison, Ralph Heathershaw, Kelsea Hurliman, Griffen Inman. Leslie Jones, Mary Maack, Bryan Measor, Kevin Measor, Kristi Measor, Faith Melendy, David Schaefer, Ashlee Swirtz, Nolan Twigg, Ann Warren, Pennie Watters and Thomas Wiesie.
