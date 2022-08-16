I took tickets, as planned, for Tillamook County Fair last Friday. My shift was midday with Officer Nick Troxel at the main entrance, which I now know is called “gate number four.” I enjoyed greeting fair attendees and visiting with Officer Troxel. Highlights of the fair, for me, included drooling over precisely pieced quilts in the Textiles department upstairs, teleporting via the many award worthy photographs on display, and taking in the flowers (whether specimens from Tillamook County yards or in arrangements) downstairs. I allowed myself one indulgence, a scoop of Tillamook ice cream in a wafer cone, to savor on the drive home.
It’s not too late to access a free “super Dad” parenting workshop. Sessions are planned for 7:00-8:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday, monthly, starting this week. Sign up on line at thisfatherhood.blog/becoming-a-super-dad-workshop-registration.
Remember that Nestucca Valley Artisan’s Fair is returning this weekend. The free annual event was on hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s planned from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on August 20 and 21 at Kiawanda Community Center, 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City. For more information, call Mark Cavatorta at 503-392-4581.
Don’t forget the free “Early Learning Fair” planned from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday August 26 at Nestucca Valley Early Learning Center (the former Cedar Creek Childcare Center. It’s adjacent to Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District’s Hebo Fire Hall just north of down town Hebo on U.S. highway 101).
Neskowin Farmer’s Market runs from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. each Saturday off the west side of U.S. Highway 101, near Neskowin. The address is 48875 U.S. Highway 101, Neskowin, 97149. Pacific City’s Farmer’s Market is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekly on Sundays. It’s located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County library near the intersection of Brooten Road and Camp Street in Pacific City.
Fire Season is here at the Oregon Coast. A total burn ban is in effect. All open piles and burn barrels are banned, according to Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District’s website. For more information, call them at 503-392-3313.
Let’s be sure that our calendars are marked for the “Fall Recognition Banquet.” Pacific City-Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold the event again this year. It’s planned for the evening of Tuesday, December 6. I hear that “a guest speaker of regional note...who will both inform and entertain” has been confirmed. Watch this space for details as soon as they’re available. It sounds like tickets may very well sell out.
I was sad to learn, last week, of the passing of my former step-son Jerrol Waggerby, of Tillamook. He was forty years old and passed away July 20. Jerrol lived in my household off and on between 2001 and 2006, in Cloverdale. Our hearts go out to all who mourn his loss.
Happy birthday this week to: Rachel Bruce, Brenda Charter, Emree Christensen, Chuck Duley, John Elliott, Zella Elliott, Heidi Faust, LeAnna Fletcher, Carol Griggs, Kelsea Hurliman, Leslie Jones, Steve Kaptur, Chad Love, Bryan Measor, Kevin Measor, Faith Melendy, David Schaefer, Nolan Twigg, Penny Watters and Ellie Weston.
