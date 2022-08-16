I took tickets, as planned, for Tillamook County Fair last Friday. My shift was midday with Officer Nick Troxel at the main entrance, which I now know is called “gate number four.” I enjoyed greeting fair attendees and visiting with Officer Troxel. Highlights of the fair, for me, included drooling over precisely pieced quilts in the Textiles department upstairs, teleporting via the many award worthy photographs on display, and taking in the flowers (whether specimens from Tillamook County yards or in arrangements) downstairs. I allowed myself one indulgence, a scoop of Tillamook ice cream in a wafer cone, to savor on the drive home.

It’s not too late to access a free “super Dad” parenting workshop. Sessions are planned for 7:00-8:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday, monthly, starting this week. Sign up on line at thisfatherhood.blog/becoming-a-super-dad-workshop-registration.

