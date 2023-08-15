I mentioned recent houseguests when I wrote last week. Besides our hike at Stika Sedge, son Chory and his friend Parker included me on a Sunday drive to take in the traditional tourist destinations in the Tillamook zip code. We walked through the self-guided tour at Tillamook Creamery Association (located on U.S. Highway 101 north of downtown Tillamook) where we saw white cheddar being shrink wrapped for market and sampled the product. Chory found an enamel pin in the gift shop to add to his collection.

We lunched at The Blue Heron French Creamery where we agreed that their “Salad Trio” is a great value for the price. They also have samples of cheese, and wine available. It was fun to watch families enjoying the farm animals outside, even petting some and feeding others. There is a new candy shop in an outbuilding northeast of the main building. It’s located at 2001 Blue Heron Road in Tillamook.

