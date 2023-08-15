I mentioned recent houseguests when I wrote last week. Besides our hike at Stika Sedge, son Chory and his friend Parker included me on a Sunday drive to take in the traditional tourist destinations in the Tillamook zip code. We walked through the self-guided tour at Tillamook Creamery Association (located on U.S. Highway 101 north of downtown Tillamook) where we saw white cheddar being shrink wrapped for market and sampled the product. Chory found an enamel pin in the gift shop to add to his collection.
We lunched at The Blue Heron French Creamery where we agreed that their “Salad Trio” is a great value for the price. They also have samples of cheese, and wine available. It was fun to watch families enjoying the farm animals outside, even petting some and feeding others. There is a new candy shop in an outbuilding northeast of the main building. It’s located at 2001 Blue Heron Road in Tillamook.
We hiked at Cape Meares State Scenic Viewpoint., which I had visited but never explored thoroughly. It’s accessed via Highway 131, through Netarts. We stopped on our way for the short hike to view Oregon’s largest remaining Sitka Spruce tree. Scientists estimate that it’s 144 feet tall and 48 feet around. Now that’s a tree that’s too big to hug, right? We continued on a gravel portion of highway to dead end at the park which includes Cape Meares Scenic Viewpoint, The Cape Meares Lighthouse and the Octopus tree. The hikes to all four of these attractions are short and very easy; I expect that each (except to the Sitka Spruce) is ADA accessible. I loved walking through the lighthouse’s gift shop; past visits have found it closed.
Tillamook County Library’s Main Branch (located at Third and Stillwell in Tillamook) will host a final free summer movie showing. “The Bad Guys” starts at noon on Wednesday, August 16 in the Copeland Room. Seating is on the floor, so viewers are invited to bring a cushion
Tillamook will host an “Old Iron Show” with antique tractors, blacksmith demos, gas engines, equipment, a swap meet, tool displays and vintage vehicles from August 16-20 at Blue Heron French Cheese Company. Hours are 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. daily through August 19, and from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. on August 20. Admission is $3 per day with children younger than twelve admitted for free. The address in included above.
The Pacific City Branch of Oregon Coast Bank continues their food drive to benefit South County Food Pantry. They’re collecting unopened packages of brown rice, split peas, Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, along with canned tuna (or other proteins), dish soap and pet food. Our donations can be delivered during open hours which are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays. The drive-through opens at 8 a.m. and can be accessed for donations according to my source.
Happy birthday this week to: Kenneth Blackburn III, Rachel Bruce, Emree Christensen, Chuck Duley, John Elliott, Zella Elliott, Heidi Faust, LeAnna Fletcher, Carol Griggs, Leslie Jones, Steve Kaptur, Bryan Measor, Kevin Measor, Faith Melendy, David Schaefer, Lilly Sigman, Kaitlyn Sisco, Nolan Twigg, Penny Watters, and Ellie Weston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.