An Executive Board will be elected at the upcoming meeting of the Pacific City/Wood’s Citizen’s Advisory Committee and updates will be received regarding various concerns of the group. It’s planned for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library, 6200 Camp Street, in Pacific City. Those attending are asked to wear masks to protect the group from transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Their parking advisory committee plans to meet on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Kiawanda Community Center; no time is advertised. For more information or to nominate an officer, go to pcwoodscac.org or email pcwoodscac@gmail.com.
I took time last week to complete the survey online survey for Tillamook County Transportation District . They run “The Wave” bus service and Dial-a-Ride Countywide. Many of the proposed improvements mentioned in the survey include service in South Tillamook County. Let’s participate, in order to make our voices heard regarding how they can better meet our needs. Go to surveymonkey.com/r/TCTDSTIF. We’re encouraged to pass the link on to as many people as we possibly can. Responses are anonymous, but those who opt to may be entered into a drawing to receive a $25 Fred Meyer Gift Card.
Don’t forget that Tillamook Family Counseling Center (T.F.C.C.) is offering an ongoing Covid-19 support group that is free to residents County-wide and accessible online. The sessions are held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Thursdays weekly, and will continue indefinitely. Call T.F.C.C. at 503-842-8201 to be connected with log-in instructions. Zoom can be accessed online or by telephone, with or without vidocalling; data rates may apply depending on your telephone plan.
Remember too, that Neskowin Farmer’s Market continues operation from 9 until 1 p.m. on Saturdays at Neskowin Valley School on Slab Creek Road in Neskowin. The first hour is reserved for Seniors and those with compromised health. Pacific City Farmer’s Market is open on Sundays and features offerings other than just food. Hours are 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library, which is located off Camp Street North of the flashing light in Pacific City. Be patient, as both markets enforce protocols set in place to protect vendors & shoppers from COVID-19.
Grub Club offers grab and go lunches for children from 1- 18 years of age weekdays through Aug. 14. All locations are in Tillamook. Sack lunches will be distributed from Champion Apartments at 11:15 a.m., from Tillamook Y.M.C.A. at 11:30, from Tillamook Main Library at 11:30 a.m., from Pine Avenue Apartments at noon, and from Tillamook United Methodist Church, also at noon.
I also placed calls to each of the eateries in these parts. Most have expanded hours and indoor seating for diners; each of them offer carryout as well. Antonette’s Kitchen South, 503-318-6304, is open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily. Beach Wok, 503-483-1234, from 12 until 8 p.m. Friday- Tuesday. Bear Creek Artichokes, 503-398-5411, is open from 10 until 5:00 p.m. daily. Doryland Pizza, 503-965-6299, is open from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily. Grateful Bread, 503-965-7337, from 8 until 2:00 p.m. Thursday- Monday. Hawk Creek Café, 503-392-4400, is open from noon until 9:00 p.m. daily, except Tuesday. Los Corporales offers seating in their restaurant from 4 until 8 or 9 p.m. daily by reservation only. Call 503-965-6999; Carryout is available from 11 or 12 until 8:00 or 9:00 p.m. except Monday and Tuesday.
Oar House, 503-965-2000, from noon until 8 p.m. daily, closing an hour earlier on Sunday. Pelican Pub, 503-483-3022, is open from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily. River House, 503-483-1255, from 5 until 9 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday and from 12 until 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Stimulus Coffee and Bakery, 503-965-4661 is open from 7 until 2:00 p.m. daily. Twist Wine Company is open from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekends. . Sportsman’s Pub and Grub, 503-965-9991, is seating from 11 until 10 p.m. daily. Village Coffee Shop, 503-965-7635 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily. The Village Scoop is open from 12 until 8 p.m., daily. Please contact me with additions or corrections to this ever-evolving list.
Happy birthday this week to: Kenneth Blackburn III, Will Dillon, Chuck Duley, Heidi Faust, Carissa Hagan, Lynde Hancock, Michael Ihnat, Griffen Inman, Jan Inman, Bryan Measor, Jackson Riske, David Schaefer, Kaitlyn Sisco, Nolan Twigg and Ellie Weston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.