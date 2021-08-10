I recently wrote of projects underway to spruce up Cloverdale. Have you driven through Hebo recently? Donna Lane has truly remade Hebo Grocery in the last week. There is new hardy plank siding with fresh green paint, a lovely wood deck and I hear that I new door will be installed by the end of the month. It looks just wonderful.
Speaking of big changes, let’s mention Cloverdale Post Office. Because of the recent closure of the post office in Neskowin, customers from there now do postal business in Cloverdale. Postmaster Lisa Harrison and her crew have added several new towers of post office boxes and they have a new set of keyed lock boxes for box holders’ oversized packages crowded into the lobby as well.
Because there isn’t delivery to my Cloverdale address, I have a post office box there and visit often. I have noticed two or three times as much traffic there this summer compared to ever before (well, in 28 years). Hats off to our postal workers as they navigate this change. You are truly appreciated.
Until School starts in September, there may be more mouths for you to feed at home during the week. Several locations in Tillamook offer free lunch for anyone age 1-18. Visit Champion Apartments (4317 Brookfield Avenue) between 11:35-11:55 a.m., Tillamook County Public Library (Main Branch) or Glenhaven Apartments (403 Pine Avenue) from Noon-12:20 p.m. or Tillamook United Methodist Church (3808 12th Street) from Noon-12:30 p.m.
There are three Food Pantries in South Tillamook County. South County Food Pantry is located within the Nestucca Presbyterian Church (off of Brooten Road) in Pacific City. They’re open from 12:30-6:00 p.m. on August 10 and 24. Pass it On Ministries is open from 10:00 a.m. until Noon on Tuesdays and from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Thursdays, weekly. They’re located on Bunn Creek Road in Beaver. Hebo Christian Center (located across U.S. Highway 101 from Hebo Post Office) is open from Noon-2:00 p.m. on August 28.
It’s Fair week in Tillamook County. Tillamook County Fair runs from Wednesday through Saturday; details are available online. It’s located east of downtown Tillamook on Third Street.
Remember that Neskowin Farmer's Market happens from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. weekly on Saturdays. They're located on the east side of U.S. Highway 101 at the corner of Summit Lane across from Neskowin Beach Wayside. For more information, go to neskowinfarmersmarket.com. Pacific City Farmer's Market runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sundays. It's located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library on Camp Street (off of Brooten Road) in Pacific City. While some vendors participate in both markets, many do not, so it's worth attending both--or alternating between the two, if that suits your schedule and location.
Let’s save a spot on our calendars between 9 a m.and 4 p.m. on September 4th to attend Cloverdale’s Cruise-In. The annual car show is held adjacent to U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale. Watch this space for details as they come available.
Happy birthday this week to: Ken Blackburn III, Will Dillon, Carissa Hagan, Lynde Hancock, Michael Ihnat, Megan Kellow, Janeane Krongos, Michelle Hamilton, Jan Inman, Jackson Riske, Rebecca Shores and Ellie Weston.
