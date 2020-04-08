It seems, since Covid-19 hit, like the first matter of business here each week is corrections. I’ve learned that, along with the many Pacific City restaurants listed last week, Grateful Bread offers drive through service for the duration of the pandemic. Their phone number is 503-965-7337 and hours are from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. They also offer “Grateful Grub,” free meals at their drive-through, offered from 2:30-3:30 Thursday through Sunday. If you are in need, you’re welcome. The program is funded entirely by supplier donations and cash from the community. We’re all invited to donate what we can afford. Checks are welcome at the drive through window.
Other local restaurants offering carry out and or home delivery include: Beach Wok, 503-483-1234, is open from noon until 7 p.m. daily. Doryland Pizza, 503-965-6299, is open from 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11:30 - 9 Friday and Saturday. Hawk Creek Café in Neskowin, 503-392-4400, is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily. Los Corporales, 503-965-6999, is open from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. They’re open from 11 - 9 Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Megpies Bakery Café, 503-483-1227, is open from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. daily. Oar House, 503-965-2000, is open from noon until 8 p.m. daily. Sportsman’s Pub and Grub, 503-965-9991, is open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily. Village Coffee Shop, 503-965-7635 is open from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. daily.
Friends on Facebook and colleagues working from home all report feeling some cabin fever after weeks indoors. Here is a list, from various sources, of ways to safely practice self-care while we’re holed up. Start or end the day with a gratitude list- write out five things that you’re grateful for. Schedule and adhere to media black-outs. Partake of no television, internet, or current events for an hour or a day; it helps. Walk or do some work outdoors. Exercise. There are many workouts available for free at youtube.com. Hydrate; drink water, cooled in the fridge, or experiment with herbal teas. Cook something from scratch. Be in touch with others outside your household, video calls and skype are wonderful for this. Phone calls, letters and post cards will do.
Don’t forget that Nestucca Valley School District is delivering a week’s supply of breakfast and lunch meals to anyone aged 1 through 18 who lives within Nestucca Valley School District boundaries. Find them on Facebook or visit nestucca.k12.or.us/hs/index.html to sign up.
Since we went to press, Habitat for Humanity ReStore has stopped taking donations. They are offering online sales which may be fetched from their loading ramp. Go to tillamookhabitat.org for details.
Remember too, that Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications through April 20 for their next three Habitat Homes. Qualifying households can become homeowners by partnering with the non-profit. Three properties are available: a two bedroom home in Bay City with anticipated move-in this summer, a three bedroom town home under construction in Tillamook with anticipated move-in this summer and a newly constructed home in our own Hebo, sized to fit the family who will occupy it. The Hebo move-in is anticipated for Summer, 2021. To apply go to tillamookhabitat.org and click on the “Be a Homeowner” tab.
Happy birthday this week to: Stetson Adkins, Roger Bentley, Bill Blum, Carolyn Bryan, Lori Byrd, Garrett Delano, Deb Dillon, Lorraine Eckhardt, Mahonie Fry, Jenni Green, Heidi Haltiner, Ron Hurliman, Blasé Ihnat,, Donna Jones, Julie Kellow, Dan Krueger, Marie Krueger, JoJo Richardson, Leith Seymour, Julie Simnitt, Lucas Slavens, Tanner Slavens, Aaron Smith, Tiarra Thompson, Emmalea Trent, Chelsea Wallace, Jeanne Wheeler and Fallon Whiteman.
