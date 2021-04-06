On days I work Tillamook, I’m occasionally hungry on the drive into town. One morning last week, Hebo Market was out of the breakfast sandwich that I usually buy to eat on my way to work. I dropped by Yellow Dog, the coffee cart located just north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 101 and State Route 22. They offer breakfast sandwiches on bagels or croissants. I ordered ham and cheese which came with at least an inch of stacked ham slices, a layer of yellow cheese and a slab of scrambled eggs on a croissant for $5. It was prepared in a jiffy and perfect for a work day breakfast.
Speaking of edible indulgences, Krispy Kreme donut franchises are offering a free glazed donut each time a fully vaccinated customer presents their immunization card in 2021, according to a post on Facebook. I hope a reader will report back to me to verify that this hearsay is correct.
Thanks to Cathy Griffin for sharing the 2021 “Dirty Dozen” and “Clean 15” with fencepost readers. The lists are of foods that contain the most and the least (respectively) of pesticide residue (which is toxic). The worst offenders, in order, are strawberries, spinach, kale/collard/mustard greens, nectarines, apples, grapes, cherries, peaches, pears, bell/hot peppers, tomatoes and celery. Organic versions of this produce are the best investment in our health. If not available, we can wash them thoroughly with water and or treat them with products sold for the purpose.
The clean fifteen include (in order) avocados, sweet corn, pineapples, onions, papayas, frozen peas, eggplant, asparagus, broccoli, cabbage, kiwis, cauliflower, mushrooms, honeydew and cantaloupe. We need not purchase these foods from the organic section. They’re considered safe.
Remember that we can hear the latest and greatest from the Coastal Caucus, our County Commissioners, our Legislators and the Governor’s office each Friday morning on the radio. Join the Tillamook Community Call every at 8:00 a.m. by telephone (971-254-3149, Conference ID: 703 023 979#) or tune in to KTIL Radio, at 95.9 fm. Reports are also given there on the latest Covid/Vaccine information from Adventist Health, Tillamook Community Health Center and Rinehart Clinic. And there are updates from the Sheriff and Emergency Management departments of County government.
Don’t forget that the Library Thrift Store, located across from Grateful Bread Bakery on Brooten Road in Pacific City, is open for business. The hours recently changed to 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sellable donations are accepted during open hours, subject to visual inspection. Proceeds from the well organized and reasonably priced venture benefit South Tillamook County Library’s building and grounds.
Happy birthday this week to: Roger Bentley, Bill Blum, Lori Byrd, Garrett Delano, Mahonie Fry, Heidi Haltiner, Blasé Ihnat, Darcy Jones, Donna Jones, Julie Kellow, Marie Krueger, Keith Marshall, Jojo Richardson, Leith Seymour, Julie Simnitt, Lucas Slavens, Tanner Slavens, Aaron Smith, Jasson Swirtz, Emma Thurman, Emmalea Trent, Chelsea Wallace, David Wheeler and Jeanne Wheeler.
