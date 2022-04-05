Remember that Kiawanda Community Center will host a Spring Candidate’s Forum on Thursday in preparation for Election Day, the second Tuesday in May. Meet and hear candidates for Tillamook County Commissioner, Oregon Legislature, local offices and money measures. Organizers promise plenty of time for questions. Meet and hear candidates for Tillamook County Commissioner, Oregon Legislature, local offices and money measures. Organizers promise plenty of time for questions.
Tired of shredding your sensitive documents one sheet at a time on your tiny home shredder? Take them to Tillamook County Library’s Shred Day! They’re partnering with Shred Northwest to help you get rid of unwanted paper in a quick and easy way. This is for regular office paper only, no electronics can be shredded at this event. Bring your box or bag of papers to be shredded (staples are okay) to the Main Brach of Tillamook County Library. The free event is planned from 9 a.m. until noon (or until the truck is full) on Friday, April 8th. They’re located at Third and Stillwell Avenue in downtown Tillamook.
Nestucca Valley Lions have chosen a new location for their annual Easter Egg Hunt. It’s planned for 11:00 a.m., sharp, on Saturday, April 16 at the Nestucca K-8 School. The address is 36925 U.S. Highway 101, about a mile south of Cloverdale. Opportunities for photos with the Easter Bunny, and tours of a Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District truck will be available starting at 10:00 a.m., bring your camera! Raffle tickets ($1 and available at Oregon Coast Bank) will be drawn after the event for an Easter Basket with a plush toy. Proceeds will help cover the costs associated with the occasion. For more information, email nestuccavalleylions@gmail.com.
Is there a youngster in your household (or in your orbit) who will turn five before September 1? Kindergarten Round-Up (registration) will be held the evening of Tuesday, April 26. (As we go to press the time still isn’t decided. I’ll ask again next week.) In addition to information about beginning the Kindergarten year, there will be free children’s books for each kindergartener.
Don’t forget that Nestucca Valley Lion’s Club is taking orders for the Community Calendar. Community calendars contain birthdays and anniversaries of those who purchase a copy and they’re marked with community events. The price is $10.00 each. If you’d like to sign up for a a copy, or to advertise, e-mail nestuccavalleylions@gmail.com.
An “Affordable Connectivity Program” is a Federal Communications Commission benefit program that the U.S. Congress created to ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, health and more. It assists households in getting access to broadband internet service. To learn if you qualify go to ACPBenefit.org.
Happy birthday this week to: Roger Bentley, Bill Blum, Lori Byrd, Kari Clark, Mary Ann Dearborn, Garrett Delano, Mahonie Fry, Heidi Haltiner, Base Ihnat, Bob Johnsen, Darcy Jones, marie Krueger, Keith Marshall, JoJo Richardson, Julie Simnitt, Lucas Slavens, Tanner Slavens, Aaron Smith, Jaysson Swirtz, Emmalea Trent, Emma Thurman, Chelsea Wallace, David Wheeler and Jeanne Wheeler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.