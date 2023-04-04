Nestucca Valley Lions will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday. Open to preschool through fourth graders, the event is planned for 11 a.m., sharp, at the soccer field of Nestucca K-8 School.
The address is 36925 U.S. Highway 101, about a mile south of Cloverdale. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos starting at 10:30 a.m. Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District will have a fire engine for participants to explore on site as well. For more information, contact nestuccavalleylions@gmail.com.
Thanks to Margaret Slagle for word that Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church has a new minister. Reverend Dr. Ken Hood began his ministry in Pacific City the first of April. Reverend Hood earned a Doctorate of Ministry from Duke University School of Ministry and was the pastor of the Tualatin Presbyterian Church for 18 years. “Members and friends are delighted to have Reverend Ken Hood on board,” according to Margaret. Easter Sunday Service is planned for 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 9. The church is located on Brooten Road in Pacific City, south of the flashing light, near the Inn at Pacific City. Weekly worship service service is also available online, as a livestream. Go to http://nestuccavalleypc.org/.
Chester’s Market will be closed on Sunday.
Remember that David Roth, a prolific writer and singer of folk songs from New England, is returning to the North Oregon Coast. He’ll perform a concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at the Istanbul Rug Bazaar in downtown Cloverdale. This will be David’s 20th anniversary visit to the Oregon Coast; all are welcome to help celebrate with an evening of original music. Sonya Kazen and Fred Bassett, Cloverdale’s own folk duo, are the opening act. We all appreciate Mehmet Sahin hosting the event at his beautiful gallery and Tom Goodwin providing the seating. Admission is a suggested donation of $15; nobody will be turned away. Coffee and tea will be served. For more information go to davidrothmusic.com.
South County Food Pantry serves households in Nestucca Valley School District. They’re open from 12:30-6:30 p.m. every other Tuesday. In April, open dates are the 11th and the 25th of the month. They’re located in the annex of the Presbyterian church in Pacific City; it’s located on Brooten Road, just south of The Inn at Pacific City.
A harm reduction syringe exchange is planned from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 at Nestucca Rural Fire and Rescue Station #87, in Hebo. The address is 30710 U.S. Highway 101.
The Audobon Society of Lincoln City is hosting two upcoming hikes, they’re free and everyone is welcome. They’ll hike The Villages Open Space and Roads End State Park on Friday, April 7. Participants will meet on N.E. Devil’s Lake Road past the golf course (watch for signs) at 9:00 a,m, They’ll tackle the two-mile “Two Rivers Nature Trail” at Nestucca National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, April 8. It boasts a sweeping viewpoint of the confluence of the Nestucca and the Little Nestucca Rivers. The walk is moderate with some uneven terrain. Participants, will meet in the lower parking lot off of Christensen Road, near Oretown on U. S. Highway 101 at 10:00 a.m. Hikers should wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather and allow two hours.
Happy birthday this week to: Roger Bentley, Lori Byrd, Kari Clark, Blake Cristensen, Garrett Delano, Mahonie Fry, Donna Hale, Heidi Haltiner, Blase Ihnat, Bob Johnson, Darcy Jones, Marie Krueger, Keith Marshall, Lucas Slavens, Tanner Slavens, Aaron Smith, Emma Thurman Emmalea Trent, Charlie Wallace, Chelsea Wallace, and David Wheeler.
