Nestucca Valley Lions will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday. Open to preschool through fourth graders, the event is planned for 11 a.m., sharp, at the soccer field of Nestucca K-8 School.

The address is 36925 U.S. Highway 101, about a mile south of Cloverdale. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos starting at 10:30 a.m. Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District will have a fire engine for participants to explore on site as well. For more information, contact nestuccavalleylions@gmail.com.

