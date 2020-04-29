Each weekend Maggie (the Chihuahua) and I run local errands; we visited Monkey Business 101 last weekend. I needed to replace a rhubarb plant that didn’t survive the winter. Barbara Brown, who owns the nursery (located just north of Brooten Road off of U.S. Highway 101), is open her regular hours with social distancing measures in place. She tells me that three quarters of what she’s selling this season are edibles.
“Do you remember the idea of a Victory Garden?” she asked. I do. Victory gardens were planted during both World Wars, when food was rationed, to improve folks’ self-sufficiency and to boost morale. According to Barbara, many locals are growing Victory Gardens in response to Covid 19. Often, according to Barbara, three generations are in on the act- with grandparents showing grandchildren how to garden. If this appeals, but you lack deer proof space outdoors, you might consider growing a windowsill full of herbs, or a salad garden in hanging baskets.
Maggie kept her grooming appointment that morning at South Paws Groom Shop (also open with safety measures in place). I wandered the downtown Cloverdale neighborhood as I waited, spotting a new business in town. “Curious- Plants and Treasures” has a window full of plants for sale, and promises other delights. I had a nice chat with the owner, Linda, who is employed with Nestucca Valley Schools. She tells me that her little shop will open for business when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. The enterprise is housed in the quirky purple house (where Illene Mazura lived) directly across from Rusty Cow Antiques on U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale.
Bear Creek Artichokes has joined other local eateries in offering a takeout menu. They’re located in Hemlock (3 plus miles north of Beaver on U.S. Highway 101). The phone number is 503-398-5411 and they’re open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.
I’ve verified that a takeout menu is also being served at the following local restaurants: Beach Wok, 503-483-1234, is open from 2- 8 p.m. Friday-
503-965-6299, is open from 4-8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Grateful Bread, 503- 965-7337, is open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday- Monday. Los Corporales, 503-965-6999, is open from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, from 11-9 on Friday, from 12-9 on Saturday and from 12-8 on Sunday. Oar House, 503-965- 2000, is open from noon until 8 p.m. daily. River House, 503-483-1255, is open from 5-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 12 -9 p.m. on Sunday. Sportsman’s Pub and Grub, 503-965-9991, is open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily. Village CofTuesday. Doryland Pizza, fee Shop, 503-965-7635 is open from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. daily. All are located in Pacific City.
In Neskowin: Hawk Creek Café, 503-392-4400, is open from 3-8 p.m. Thursday through Monday. They also serve Tillamook ice cream from “The Village Scoop,” a food cart in the parking lot. It’s open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 3-8 p.m. Neskowin Trading Company, 503-392-3035 offers a $9.95 dinner on Mondays and Thursdays. Call by noon, pick up after 4 p.m. I was unable to verify that Megpie’s Bakery is open. Please contact me with additions or corrections to this ever-evolving list.
Thanks to Nancy Bush for a note to the Fencepost inbox to clarify that the title of her newly published book is, in fact, “Short Shot.” My face is red that I got that wrong in this space last week! It’s available on Amazon for $13.99.
Don’t forget that Nestucca Valley School District is delivering meals to anyone aged 1 through 18 who lives within Nestucca Valley School District boundaries. Find them on Facebook or visit nestucca. k12.or.us/hs/index.html to sign up. Readers who live outside Nestucca Valley should contact their own School District, Food Bank or Senior Meal Site, for assistance with groceries.
Happy birthday this week to: Nick Cabral, Cindy Carver, Noah Chatelain, Darlene Eckhardt, David Eckhardt, Bobbi Fry, Addison Hagerty, Avery Hagerty, Emily Hancock, John Haltiner, Kevin Heitsman, Brody Kellow, Steve Kiser, Dennis Love, Erin Merrell, Mark Simnitt, Erin Watters, Rex Wheeler, and Ruth Woods.
