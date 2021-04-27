Thanks to Wally Nelson for word that a newcomer to Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) has generously paid off the Barn Community Playhouse’ mortgage. James Meritt, who played the Colonel in the company’s 2020 production of “Elvis has Left The Building,” made TAPA owners outright of the structure that they fundraised to purchase in 2002. The Barn Community Playhouse is located near 12th Street and Main Avenues at the south end of Tillamook.
“The many volunteers and patrons alike are all so grateful to Mr. Meritt for falling in love with their beloved theater as they all have.” Wally stated. He added, “A non-profit organization such as TAPA needs every single penny to be able to purchase rights, costumes, build sets, [and so on] in order to bring plays and musicals to life!” Three cheers for James Meritt and congratulations to TAPA.
Tillamook County Community Health Centers are partnering with Community Action Resource Enterprise (CARE) to bring a needle exchange to Tillamook County. The “Harm Reduction Needle Exchange” will provide safe injection needles, wound care supplies, Naloxone training and kits twice a month going forward. The free and anonymous services are offered from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays, monthly in the lower parking lot of CARE, 2310 First Street in Tillamook. For more information, call 503-842-3940.
Hebo Women’s Book Club met for April via video conference last week. Besides me, attendees included Melanie Merryman, Madlen Silkwood, Nancy Whitehead and Joan Wilke. Nancy led our discussion of “The Lying Life of Adults” by Elena Ferrante. While all agreed that is was superbly written, some in the group were put off by frequent vulgarity.
The novel follows a thirteen-year-old girl, the only child of parents who divorce, into her seventeenth year. Those who listened to the audio book were consistently taken with its depiction of “higher” and “lower” caste speech in the performance of dialect. I recommend the page turner as a captivating coming of age summer read, for adults.
There are five openings as we go to press in a free online suicide prevention training. Thanks to Janeane Krongos for word that Tillamook Family Counseling Center will offer the course from 10-11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 14. This “QPR Gatekeeper training” is a community mental health intervention that was listed on a National Registry of Evidence Based Programs and Practices as effective in preventing suicide. The training was designed to be beneficial for anyone- parents, teachers, employers, health staff, hospitality staff, and other concerned community members. Register today by e-mail to JaneaneK@TFCC.org or call 503-842-8201 extension 270.
Happy birthday this week to: Quinn Allen, Nick Cabral, Cindy Carver, Noah Chatelain, Emma Chitwood, Emma Cope, Nancy Curtis, Darlene Eckhardt, David Eckhardt, Bobby Fry, Addison Hagerty, Avery Hagerty, Keegan Hagerty, John Haltiner, Kevin Heitsmann, Steve Kiser, Dennis Love, Erin Merrell, Ryan Saddler, Bob Simonson, Hosana Simnitt, Erin Watters, Joanne Watters, Ruth Woods and Kyle Zeller.
