Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) is pleased to announce performance dates for Ernest Thompson’s “On Golden Pond,” which opens at 7:00 p.m. on May 6 (with complimentary food and a beverage for ticket holders that night) at Barn Community Playhouse in Tillamook. Additional performances will be held weekends through May 22. Friday and Saturday show times are scheduled for 7:00 p.m., Sunday matiness for 2:00 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain.
TAPA is celebrating over 40 years of entertainment by giving a nod to the old favorite, which was first performed at The Barn Community Playhouse in 2003. The story centers around the old fashioned and, at times, inappropriate curmudgeon Norman (portrayed by Chris Chiola) and his loving, force of nature wife, Ethel (portrayed by Kristi Hanson) at their summer cabin at Golden Pond in Maine. They are visited by their adult daughter Chelsea (portrayed by Sarajane Elkins), her new boyfriend Bill (portrayed by Jason Hovey) and his son Billy Jr. (portrayed by Lora Ressler). The play is a love story, a story of healing and a story of an aging couple in their golden years facing the reality of their own mortality.
The production is sponsored by The Rendezvous Bar & Grill, and Cyndi Lewis of Rob Trost Real Estate. Tickets would make a great Mother’s Day gift. The Barn is located at 1204 Ivy in Tillamook, across from Les Schwab. Tickets are available online. Go to http://tillamooktheater.com/index.php/ticket-information/ or call (503) 812-027.
Little Nestucca River Highway will be closed next week for bridge work. The project is planned at milepost 3 and the closure is slated to last from May 6 through May 9.
Is there a youngster in your household (or in your orbit) who will turn five before September 1? Kindergarten Round-Up (registration) will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26. In addition to information about beginning the Kindergarten year, there will be free children’s books for each kindergartenener. Registration is also available online. Google Nestucca Valley School District.
Don’t forget that Nestucca Valley Lion’s Club is taking orders for the Community Calendar. Community calendars contain birthdays and anniversaries of those who purchase a copy and they’re marked with community events. The price is $10.00 each. If you’d like to sign up for a a copy, or to advertise, e-mail nestuccavalleylions@gmail.com
Let’s spread the word that Tillamook County Public Health provides a free and anonymous Harm Reduction Syringe Exchange. Safe injection supplies, wound care supplies, Naloxone training and kits, along with referrals to resources are all on offer. The event is held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on first and third Wednesdays, monthly at Ivy Avenue Wellness Center. The address is 1105 Ivy Avenue in Tillamook. The event also happens from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on second Wednesdays at our own Hwebo Fire Hall. The address is 30710 U.S. Highway 101 in Hebo. (The mailing address is Cloverdale with a 97112 zip code. Online driving directions may call for Hebo’s zip code which is 97122. The service is offered on fourth Wednesdays at the Upper parking lot of North County Food Bank, 278 Rowe Street in Wheeler.
Happy birthday this week to: Quinn Allen, Nick Cabral, Cindy Carver, Noah Chatelain, Emma Chitwood, Emma Cope, Nancy Curtis, David Eckhardt, Addison Hagerty, Avery Hagerty, Keegan Hagerty, John Haltiner, Kevin Heitsman, Steve Kiser, Dennis Love, Jarrett, Matson, Erin Merrell, Sam Modzelewski, Judy Peterson, Ryan Saddler, Bob Simonson, Erin Watters, Joanne Watters, and Kyle Zeller.
