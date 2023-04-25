Hebo Women's Book Club met for April at South Tillamook County Library last week, I was unable to attend due to commitments at work. The assembled group discussed "The Dictionary of Lost Words" By Pip Williams.

The historical novel is set on the Oxford Campus as their dictionary was being compiled at the turn of the last century. The protagonist is a motherless daughter who grows up in the "Scriptorium" there. The book was part of a Book Club Kit available to groups such as ours for check out. It was an enjoyable read.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Which Tillamook Headlight Herald home and garden show event are you looking forward to the most?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Which Tillamook Headlight Herald home and garden show event are you looking forward to the most?

You voted: