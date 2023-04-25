Hebo Women's Book Club met for April at South Tillamook County Library last week, I was unable to attend due to commitments at work. The assembled group discussed "The Dictionary of Lost Words" By Pip Williams.
The historical novel is set on the Oxford Campus as their dictionary was being compiled at the turn of the last century. The protagonist is a motherless daughter who grows up in the "Scriptorium" there. The book was part of a Book Club Kit available to groups such as ours for check out. It was an enjoyable read.
Speaking of Tillamook County Public Library, the South County Branch has started a storytime. The event debuted with "Pirate Stories and songs" on Wednesday, April 5. Twenty eight visitors attended. This Wednesday, April 26, the theme will be "Shark Storytime." The group meets at 3:30 p.m. and the library is located off Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
If you happen to be gathering trash or beachcombing at Cape Kiawanda in the near future, please be on the lookout for a silver-toned dragon fly (fish hook style) pierced earring. Lori Byrd lost one there while celebrating her birthday with friends last week. Please contact me, using the information published near my photo above, if you find it.
Registration is open through Friday, April 28 for Nestucca Youth T-Ball. Preschool and Kindergarten aged children are eligible. The cost is $40, and the season starts in June. Go to www.quickscores.com/nybs. For questions, email nestuccaybs@gmail.com.
Remember that Nestucca High School will perform Shrek, the Musical, May 3, 5 and 6 on the Nelson-Pimentel Stage at the High School. The address is 34660 Parkway Drive, Cloverdale. For more information, call 503-392-3194, extension 230.
Happy birthday this week to Quinn Allen, Tess Buford, Noah Chatelain, Emma Chitwood, Emma Cope, Nancy Curtis, David Eckhardt, Addison Hagerty, Avery Hagerty, Keegan Hagerty, John Haltiner, Melissa Hancock, Laren Hansen, Kevin Heitsman, Sandy Hurliman, Steve Kiser, Erin Merrell, Eva Marshall, Jarrett Matson, Sam Modzelewski, Judy Peterson, Hosanna Simnitt, Bob Simonson, Wyatt Upright, Joanne Watters, and Kyle Zeller.
