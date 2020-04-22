Thanks to Nancy Bush, longtime resident of Pacific City and former Fencepost correspondent there, for writing with exciting news. It seems that congratulations are in order, as Nancy has written and published a book, “Little Short.” The title is offered on Amazon for $14.00; Nancy, who loves her fans and appreciates our support, promised a signing event after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
Community Action Resource Enterprise (CARE) is a local nonprofit that assists the needy in our community. They offer rental assistance and help paying utility bills, among many other services. They have an application for up to $500 in rental assistance available on their website. Go to careinc.org For other assistance, Tillamook County Family Y.M.C.A. has an e-mail hotline set up. Write to Help@TillamookYMCA.com If you don’t have access to the internet, please call me. (My phone number is published adjacent to my photo in this space.) I’ll see that you’re connected with the resources you need.
We appreciate Cathy Griffin sending word by e-mail that Nestucca Valley Lions Club is collecting plastic bags. TREX manufactures fencing, decking and benches from this recycling effort. Save yours in a plastic bag, and deliver them to Chester’s once a month when you shop. There is a receptacle there for this purpose.
She mentioned that Red Cross is desperate for blood donations. Tillamook Elks are hosting a Blood Drive on Wednesday, April 22 at the Tillamook Elk’s Lodge. The address is 1907 Third Street, in Tillamook. The time is unspecified, but if you’re in town on an errand, swing by. Beach Club and Event Center will host a Blood Drive starting at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 27. They’re located at 2020 N.E. 22nd Street, Lincoln City.
I’ve verified that a takeout menu is being served at the following local restaurants: Beach Wok, 503-483-1234, is open from 2 until 8 p.m. Friday- Tuesday. Doryland Pizz, 503-965-6299, is open from 4-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Grateful Bread, 503-965-7337, is open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Los Corporales, 503-965-6999, is open from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, from 11-9 on Friday, from 12-9 on Saturday and from 12-8 on Sunday. Oar House, 503-965-2000, is open from noon until 8 p.m. daily. Sportsman’s Pub and Grub, 503-965-9991, is open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily. Village Coffee Shop, 503-965-7635 is open from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. daily. All are located in Pacific City. Hawk Creek Café in Neskowin, 503-392-4400, is open from 3-8 p.m. daily.
In Neskowin: Neskowin Trading Company, 503-392-3035 offers a $9.95 dinner on Mondays and Thursdays. Call by noon, pick up after 4 p.m. Hawk Creek Café, 503-392-4400, is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily. I was unable to verify that Megpie’s Bakery is open. Please contact me with additions or corrections to this ever evolving list.
Remember that Nestucca Valley School District is delivering meals to anyone aged 1 through 18 who lives within Nestucca Valley School District boundaries. Find them on Facebook or visit nestucca.k12.or.us/hs/index.html 1to sign up. Readers who live outside Nestucca Valley should contact their own School District, Food Bank and Senior Meal Site, for assistance with groceries.
Happy birthday this week to: Quinn Allen, A.G. Anderson, Tess Buford, Steve Byrd, Andy Cabral, Emma Chitwood, Emma Cope, Nancy Curtis, Jami Frick, Crystal Gordon, Keegan Hagerty, Kara Hale, Liam Hale, Melissa Hancock, Laren Hansen, Sandy Hurliman, Wendy Ihnat, John Ledbetter, Eva Marshall, Jarrett Matson, Sam Modzelewski, Judy Peterson, Ryan Saddler, Hosana Simnitt, Bob Simonson, Monique Stein, Brandon Thomas, Wyatt Upright, Joanne Watters, Elizabeth Wettstein, Leonard eller.
