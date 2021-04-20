I worked a different schedule last week, so had a chance to visit the Library Thrift Store on Thursday. (Saturday Is my usual day.) The place was well stocked and neat as a pin. Several, unblemished and entirely usable clothing and household items were displayed on the shaded deck for a dollar each. There was even a free box.
The thrift store is located across from Grateful Bread Bakery on Brooten Road in Pacific City. Hours are 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sellable donations are accepted during open hours, subject to visual inspection. Proceeds benefit South Tillamook County Library's building and grounds. I nearly bought a gilded crescent moon figurine marked "Made in Taiwan" and selling for $3. Similar pieces are selling online for as much as thirty dollars.
It is sobering to have Tillamook County back in the high risk category for Covid-19 (but not surprising two weeks after spring break, at the beach.) To schedule your Covid immunization, go to https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/covid-care. You can select the date, location and time that suits your convenience. I hear that there's a "how to" video posted online as well. Go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gP7cuHk61vs.
Remember that reports are given in each Friday's Coastal Caucus on the latest Covid/Vaccine information from Adventist Health, Tillamook Community Health Center and Rinehart Clinic. And there are updates from the Sheriff and Emergency Management departments of County government as well. We can listen in on the weekly participation of County Commissioners, our Legislators and the Governor's office each Friday morning on the radio. Join the Tillamook Community Call each Friday at 8:00 a.m. by telephone (971-254-3149, Conference ID: 703 023 979#) or tune in to KTIL Radio, at 95.9 fm.
I ran out room last week to elaborate on Food Bank details for Beaver and Hebo. Pass it on Ministires offers food boxes between 10 a.m. and noon on Tuesdays and between 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. They're located on Bunn Creek Road (adjacent to Beaver Community Church) in Beaver. Hebo Christian Center hosts a Food Bank from noon until 2 p.m. the last Saturday, monthly. They're located across U.S. Highway 101 from Hebo Post Office, in Hebo. South County Food Pantry, located in PAcific City, was covered in this space last week.
Don't forget that Tillamook Family Counseling Center will offer a free online Suicide Prevention training from 10-11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 14. This "QPR Gatekeeper training" is a community mental health intervention that was listed on a National Registry of Evidence Based Programs and Practices as effective in preventing suicide. The training was designed to be beneficial for everyone, including: parents, teachers, employers, health staff, hospitality staff, and other concerned community members. There are twenty slots; register today by e-mail to JaneaneK@TFCC.org<mailto:JaneaneK@TFCC.org> or call 503-842-8201 extension 270.
Happy birthday this week to: Vicki Aase, A.G. Anderson, Brandon Beachy, Tess Buford, Steve Byrd, Andy Cabral, Jamie Frick, Crystal Gordon, Tyler Hagerty, Kara Hale, Liam Hale, Shade Hale, Flint Hancock, Melissa Hancock, Laren Hansen, Cindy Huddleston, Sandy Hurliman, Wendy Ihnat, John Ledbetter, Eva Marshall, Jarrett Matson, Sam Modzelewski, Judy Peterson, Monique Stein, Brandon Thomas, Wyatt Upright, Travis Wagner, Elizabeth Wettstein, Leonard Whiteman, and Paul Zeller.
