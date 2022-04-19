I promised to update readers on my progress hiring a building contractor. A windstorm early in December downed a tree into the front porch of my hundred year old house. I filed an insurance claim and received a chunk of cash for repairs in no time.
But It’s been four months without a bid. Of my favored two local builders, who advertise in this publication and on the grocery carts where I shop, one has driven by the house and ruled out the project, the other has never gotten back to me after promising a bid. A Lincoln City outfit took photos and measurements, but has not provided a bid. Literally dozens of others never returned my calls. I do have neighbors, probably weary of looking at the damage, who are researching the process of jacking up the deck, when there’s a clear path forward, we’ll likely go for it.
I was motivated last week to get down to B.J.’s Fabrics on the very last day of their clearance sale. I was impressed by all of the empty shelves; only a few bolts, a tub full of one yard cuts, and a few fat quarters remained. I bought three yards of cotton fabric in a neutral yellow color with subtle pattern, to sew myself a summer top. It was a fun errand.
It was great to visit with Rose Warton while I was there. She mentioned that Mike MacNeel passed away in March. He and his wife Suzie ran a convenience store in what has recently been the rug shop at the intersection of Bridge Street and U.S. Highway 101 in downtown Cloverdale.
She mentioned too, that we lost Bonnie Lommen in February. Bonnie and Al were our first neighbors when my former husband and I (with our trio of kids) moved to Condor Bridge Road in Hebo in 1993. They rented the house across the pasture from our place and ran South County Motors and Hardware. We had been told by our realtor that people in South County weren’t welcoming, and Bonnie certainly proved that to be a falsehood. She and Al were wonderful neighbors. After Al had a stroke, the business was sold and the couple lived in P.C. Heights. I got to know Bonnie quite well during the years that we were in a book group together, after Al’s passing; she hosted our group at Christmas. I remember her living room simply overtaken by holiday decorations.
I learned through my friends in Hebo Women’s Book Club that our former cohort, my friend Sue Gabriel also recently passed away. I met Sue while I was on the Board with the Neskowin/Nestucca/Sandlake Watersheds Council. Sue was a landowner adjacent to a bridge project that the Council took on. I was impressed by her enthusiasm for wildlife. Later Sue and I were concurrent members of the TIllamook County Cultural Coalition, where we each served for a year as President. Our hearts go out to all who grieve these losses, and so many others, since Covid.
Is there a youngster in your household (or in your orbit) who will turn five before September 1? Kindergarten Round-Up (registration) will be held at 6:00 p.m. the evening of Tuesday, April 26. Along with information about beginning the Kindergarten year, there will be free children’s books for each kindergartener. Registration can also happen on the district website. Google Nestucca Valley School District.
Don’t forget that Nestucca Valley Lion’s Club is taking orders for the Community Calendar. Community calendars contain birthdays and anniversaries of those who purchase a copy and they’re marked with community events. The price is $10.00 each. If you’d like to sign up for a a copy, or to advertise, e-mail nestuccavalleylions@gmail.com.
Happy birthday this week to: Vicki Aase, A.G. Anderson, Angie Bauer, Brandon Beachy, Tess Buford, Steve Byrd, Andy Cabral, Jamie Frick, Crystal Gordon, Tyler Hagerty, Kara Hale, Liam Hale, Shade Hale, Rick Haltiner, Flint Hancock, Melissa Hancock, Laren Hansen, Cindy Huddleston, Sandy Hurliman, Wendy Ihnat, John Ledbetter, Eva Marshall, John Merrell, Cheyenne Shores, Monique Stein, Matt Streeter, Brandon Thomas, Wyatt Upright, Travis Wagner, Elizabeth Wettstein, Leonard Whiteman and Paul Zeller.
