Despite ice and snow in the forecast more than once this past week, rows and rows of cheery daffodils are blooming in the breeze at Farmer Creek Gardens. Have you seen them along the river side of U.S. Highway 101, just north of the Farmer Creek Wayside? The brilliant bundles of yellow blooms are in stock at the Farm Stand across the street. I can hardly wait to have a vase full of them on my kitchen table. It’s finally spring, you guys.
Congratulations to John Tenny of Pacific City on publication of another baking book! “Fun Bread Baking for Kids Volume 2” has a subtitle. It reads “50 Additional Fun Recipes for Kids of All Ages.” It sells for $19.95 on Amazon.
Hats off to our very own Tuesday Stitchers Group. They’re a group of sewers who come together at Kiawanda Community Center once a week to sew. They recently provided twenty quilts to Tillamook Family Counseling center for children in need. Join them, to contribute to similar causes, or to work on projects of your own. They meet at 10:00 a.m. each Tuesday at Kiawanda Community Center. The address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive, Pacific City.
Thanks to Merrily Ario for word that Nesko Women’s Club will meet for the month at 11:45 a.m. on Friday, April 21 at the Kiawanda Community Center (address above). Kimberley Miller, who is the administrator for the “What’s Up in Pacific City?” Facebook page will present the program. For reservations call Cathy at 541-622-3104.
TillCoDems and WEBS have enlisted Stop Oregon Litter and Vandalism (SOLVE) for an Earth Day Beach Clean-up. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 22. Volunteers, dressed for the weather, will meet at 2065 Basin Road in Netarts. They’ll receive parking passes, gloves, and garbage bags. Of course, anyone of us can bring a trash bag along on our next beach walk, clearing trash from our own favorite spot, on Earth Day or any day.
If you happen to be gathering trash (or beachcombing!) at Cape Kiawanda in the near future, please be on the lookout for a silver-toned dragon fly (fish-hook style) pierced earring. Lori Byrd lost one there while celebrating her birthday with friends last week. Please contact me, using the information published near my photo above, if you find it.
Remember that Tillamook County Community Health Center will host a Drug Take-Back Day from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Tillamook County Community Health Center’s 9th Street Clinic parking lot. It’s located in Tillamook. Bring unused or expired medication, sharps in containers for free and safe disposal.
Don’t forget that Fred Bassett and Sonya Kazen, of Cloverdale, will open for David Roth’s concert on Sunday. The Folk Concert is slated for 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 at Istanbul Rug Bazaar, 34390 U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale. Admission is $15, but no one will be turned away.
Registration is open through Friday, April 28 for Nestucca Youth T-Ball. Preschool and Kindergarten aged children are eligible. The cost is $40 and the season starts in June. Go towww.quickscores.com/nybs. For questions, email nestuccaybs@gmail.com.
Happy birthday this week to Vicki Aase, Angie Bauer, Brandon Beachy, Steve Byrd, Jamie Frick, Crystal Gordon, Tyler Hagerty, Kara Hale, Liam Hale, Rick Haltiner, Flint Hancock, Cindy Huddleston, Wendy Ihnat, Audrey Johnsen, John Ledbetter, John Merrell, Mike Norris, Cheyenne Shores, Bill Slavens, Matt Streeter, Monique Stein, Mandi Trent, Peyton Troxel, Travis Wagner, Elizabeth Wettstein Leonard Whiteman, and Paul Zeller.
