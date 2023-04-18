Despite ice and snow in the forecast more than once this past week, rows and rows of cheery daffodils are blooming in the breeze at Farmer Creek Gardens. Have you seen them along the river side of U.S. Highway 101, just north of the Farmer Creek Wayside? The brilliant bundles of yellow blooms are in stock at the Farm Stand across the street. I can hardly wait to have a vase full of them on my kitchen table. It’s finally spring, you guys.

Congratulations to John Tenny of Pacific City on publication of another baking book! “Fun Bread Baking for Kids Volume 2” has a subtitle. It reads “50 Additional Fun Recipes for Kids of All Ages.” It sells for $19.95 on Amazon.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you planning to vote in the May elections for special districts in Tillamook County?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Are you planning to vote in the May elections for special districts in Tillamook County?

You voted: