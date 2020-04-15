April 1 was Census Day nationwide. Because my home doesn’t qualify for mail delivery, I received no postcard inviting me to participate. Nevertheless, we know that everyone counts. An accurate count is important so that we on the rural Oregon coast get our share of representation in national government, and so that we receive a fair portion of federally funded programming. If you were similarly left out, or haven’t completed the census yet for some other reason, take a moment this week to do that. Go to https://2020census.gov/go to do your part.
Bay City Arts Center is inviting youth from 2-18 years of age to submit art from a weekly prompt published on their website. Participants will be entered in a drawing for a Fred Meyer’s Gift Card. Last week’s prompt, for example, was “Outside My Window…” and any medium is okay. Young artists can submit sketches, drawings and paintings, collage, sculpture or photographs, or an essay or poem could be written from the prompt. For more information and submission details go to https://baycityartscenter.weebly.com/covid-19-art-ed-resources.html
Thanks to Neskowin Trading Company, formerly known as Neskowin Marketplace, for another addition to our list of local eateries offering take-out meals. If we telephone 503-392-3035 by noon, our dinner will be ready for pick up any time after 4 p.m. I learned of their Monday and Thursday night dinners in time to purchase both last week. A word to the wise- don’t plan to picnic at the wayside with your pup. Dinner is served take-and-bake style. Monday’s offering was a chicken dinner, with a veggie packed quinoa pilaf and tossed salad. It was scrumptious and there were leftovers enough to add to a scramble for another meal. The dinner menu is advertised on Facebook and sells for $9.95.
Beach Wok, 503-483-1234, is open from noon until 7 p.m. daily. Doryland Pizza, 503-965-6299, is open from 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11:30 - 9 Friday and Saturday. Los Corporales, 503-965-6999, is open from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. They’re open from 11 - 9 on Saturday and Sunday. Megpies Bakery Café, 503-483-1227, is open from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. daily. Oar House, 503-965-2000, is open from noon until 8 p.m. daily. Sportsman’s Pub and Grub, 503-965-9991, is open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily. Village Coffee Shop, 503-965-7635 is open from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. daily. All are located in Pacific City. Hawk Creek Café in Neskowin, 503-392-4400, is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily.
Don’t forget that Nestucca Valley School District is delivering meals to anyone aged 1 through 18 who lives within Nestucca Valley School District boundaries. Find them on Facebook or visit nestucca.k12.or.us/hs/index.html 1to sign up.
Remember that Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications through April 20 for their next three Habitat Homes. Qualifying households can become homeowners by partnering with the non-profit. For more information go to tillamookhabitat.org and click on the “Be a Homeowner” tab. This is also the place to find, complete and submit an application to be considered for a Habitat home.
Happy birthday this week to: Vicki Aase, Skip Bailey, Angie Bauer, Jason Baumgartner, Brandon Beachy, Bev Blum, Monica Blum, Dan Ehly, Bill Hagerty, Tyler Hagerty, Shade Hale, Rick Haltiner, Evan Hancock, Flint Hancock, Ken Hale, Cindy Huddleston, Audrey Johnsen, Lucas McKillip, John Merrell, Susan Pengelly, Lori Perry, Cheyenne Shores, Randy Sigman, Bill Slavens, Tucker Slavens, Matt Streeter, Peyton Troxel, Travis Wagner and Paul Zeller.
