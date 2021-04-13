It’s Earth Day next week. Many events planned to celebrate the Golden Anniversary of the first (April 22, 1970) Earth Day, last year were canceled due to the Covid pandemic. Lincoln City will have a citywide “Garage Sale” this weekend. In years past, a map of participating sales was published in the local paper; I never found it necessary- signs directed traffic onto most side streets from the highway. I have always filled whatever vehicle I was driving with treasures. Dozens of sales with thousands of finds. I bet you could fill a car just with freebies.
Thanks to Cathy Jones for word that Dorchester House (located near Kenny’s I.G.A. on U.S. Highway 101 in Lincoln City) will have their sale indoors. Be sure to wear a face covering and to continue to practice social distancing.
Hats off to Tillamook County’s vaccine providers (including committed volunteers) who are working tirelessly to get all of the vaccine that Tillamook County receives into the arms of our citizens. As the County’s Emergency Response expert, Gordon McCraw put it, “This has become quite the task, but this dynamite group is getting it done!”
According to Gordon, getting vaccinated in Tillamook County is safe and easy and often even fun. (As you meet and greet friends and neighbors while waiting out the fifteen minutes an allergic reaction would take to kick in!) To schedule your Covid immunization, go to https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/covid-care. You can select the date, location and time that suits your convenience. I hear that there’s a “how to video posted online as well. Go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gP7cuHk61vs.
Those without internet, or who need other assistance, may call 503-842-3914 for information in either English or Spanish. Due to call volume and staffing, there may be a delay, so it is best to do it online if able.
Remember that South County Food Pantry is open from 12:30-6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays in April, and May and first, third and fifth Tuesdays in June. This means that food boxes will next be available there on April 20 They’re located in Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church, located off of Brooten Road in Pacific City. Beaver and Hebo have Food Banks as well. Google "Oregon Food Bank Tillamook" for details.
Thanks to Janeane Krongos for word that Tillamook Family Counseling Center will offer a free online Suicide Prevention training from 10-11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 14. This “QPR Gatekeeper training” is a community mental health intervention that was listed on a National Registry of Evidence Based Programs and Practices as effective in preventing suicide. The training was designed to be beneficial for everyone, including: parents, teachers, employers, health staff, hospitality staff, and other concerned community members. There are twenty slots; register today by e-mail to JaneaneK@TFCC.org or call 503-842-8201 extension 270.
Happy birthday this week to: Stetson Adkins, Skip Bailey, Angie Bauer, Jason Baumgartner, Bev Blum, Monica Blum, Deb Dillon, Lorraine Eckhardt, Dan Ehly, Jenni Green, Bill Hagerty, Ken Hale, Rick Haltiner, Evan Hancock, Ron Hurliman, Audrey Johnson, Dan Krueger, Lucas McKillip, John Merrell, Susan Pengelly, Lori Perry, Cheyenne Shores, Randy Sigman, Bill Slavens, Tucker Slavens, Matt Streeter, Tiarra Thompson, Peyton Troxel and Fallon Whiteman.
