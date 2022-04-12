Let’s mark our calendars for a Trash Bash Art Festival planned for May 12-15 at Nehalem Bay Winery. There will be an opening reception from 4:00-6:00 p.m. the evening of May 12 and open hours May 13-15. (Watch this space for hours and an address, once they’re announced.
Among the hung pieces, I will be showing a metal mosaic (my own term) of cats in silhouette crafted from cut up soda pop cans in red, yellow, blue black and silver. The piece was painstakingly crafted during the COVID-19 pandemic and framed by Jen at Rosenberg Builder’s Supply about a year ago. It was placed lovingly atop my car on an errand some days after it’s debut at a Tillamook Art Walk, and shattered onto the street when I forgot to put it back in the car!
I focused creative energy since New Year’s on putting it back together. Jen at Rosenberg’s assisted in restoring the frame; I am grateful and pleased with the finished product. It will ride in the passenger seat from here on out, for sure.
Readers appreciate Jean Schultz alerting us that the Tillamook County Library bond, which funds our libraries through our property taxes, is up for renewal in the coming election. (Ballots are due the second Tuesday in May ) She urges a yes vote to keep our libraries open.
Is there a youngster in your household (or in your orbit) who will turn five before September 1? Kindergarten Round-Up (registration) will be held at 6:00 p.m. the evening of Tuesday, April 26. (As we go to press the time still isn’t decided. I’ll ask again next week.) In addition to information about beginning the Kindergarten year, there will be free children’s books for each kindergartenener. Registration can also happen on the district website. Google Nestucca Valley School District.
Nestucca Valley Lions have chosen a new location for their annual Easter Egg Hunt. It’s planned for 11:00 a.m., sharp, on Saturday, April 16 at the Nestucca K-8 School. The address is 36925 U.S. Highway 101, about a mile south of Cloverdale. Opportunities for photos with the Easter Bunny, and tours of a Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District truck will be available starting at 10:00 a.m., bring your camera! Raffle tickets ($1 and available at Oregon Coast Bank) will be drawn after the event for an Easter Basket with a plush toy. Proceeds will help cover the costs associated with the occasion. For more information, email nestuccavalleylions@gmail.com.
Thanks to Merrily Ario for word that Nesko Women’s Club is meeting for their monthly lunch meeting at 11:45 a.m. this Friday, April 15 at Kiawanda Community Center in Pacific City. The address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive. Catered lunch is available for $12, or participants may bring their own. Everyone pays $3 for use of the space. plus $3. for the use of the room. For lunch reservations call Julie 503-863-9307.
Don’t forget that Nestucca Valley Lion’s Club is taking orders for the Community Calendar. Community calendars contain birthdays and anniversaries of those who purchase a copy and they’re marked with community events. The price is $10.00 each. If you’d like to sign up for a a copy, or to advertise, e-mail nestuccavalleylions@gmail.com.
Remember too, that Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, a neighbor to my North, will celebrate 100 years this summer. Their Centennial Committee seeks pictures and stories in order to document the history of the sweet little church. To contribute, call Karen Peterson, 503-801-4427 or email fritzimax7@gmail.com.
Happy birthday this week to: Stetson Adkins, Skip Bailey, Jason Baumgartner, Bev Blum, Monica Blum, Deb Dillon, Lorraine Eckhardt, Dan Ehly, Jenni Green, Bill Hagerty, Ken Hale, Evan Hancock, Ron Hurliman, Audrey Johnson, Donna Jones, Julie Kellow, Dan Krueger, Lucas McKillip, Susan Pengelly, Lori Perry, Leith Seymour, Randy Sigman, Bill Slavens, Tucker Slavens, Tiarra Thompson, Payton Troxel, Fallon Whiteman.
