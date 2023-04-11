Clover’s Day preparations are underway! Volunteers are needed for Cloverdale’s annual festivities, which usually include a parade, a display of classic cars, live music and other entertainments with food and craft vendors galore. A planning session is slated for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at Cloverdale Lion’s Den, located on Parkway Drive in Cloverdale. Volunteers are still needed; please email cloversdaycelebration@gmail.com.

Nestucca Valley School District will hold their regular monthly Board Meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 at Nestucca High School. The address is 34660 Parkway drive in Cloverdale.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you planning to vote in the May elections for special districts in Tillamook County?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Are you planning to vote in the May elections for special districts in Tillamook County?

You voted: