Clover’s Day preparations are underway! Volunteers are needed for Cloverdale’s annual festivities, which usually include a parade, a display of classic cars, live music and other entertainments with food and craft vendors galore. A planning session is slated for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at Cloverdale Lion’s Den, located on Parkway Drive in Cloverdale. Volunteers are still needed; please email cloversdaycelebration@gmail.com.
Nestucca Valley School District will hold their regular monthly Board Meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 at Nestucca High School. The address is 34660 Parkway drive in Cloverdale.
Thanks to Merrily Ario for word that Nesko Women’s Club will meet for the month at 11:45 a.m. on Friday, April 21 at the Kiawanda Community Center. The address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive, Pacific City. Kimberley Miller, who is the administrator for the “What’s Up in Pacific City” page will present the program. For reservations call Cathy at 541-622-3104.
Tillamook County Community Health Center, in partnership with Tillamook County Solid Waste and Tillamook County Sherriff’s Office will host a Drug Take-Back Day on from 10a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Tillamook County Community Health Center’s 9th Street Clinic parking lot. It’s located in Tillamook. Bring unused or expired medication (prescription or over the counter) for free and safe disposal. Bring sharps (injectables and/or needles) in closed red sharps container(s) for free and safe disposal. Receive training on overdose prevention and a NARCAN kit (while supplies last). Receive prevention resources provided by Tillamook Family Counseling Center.
The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) & Val Braun of Edward Jones are delighted to present the hilarious production of the comedy “Four Old Broads,” written by Leslie Kimbell, directed by Chris Chiola, and produced by Robert Buckingham. Val Braun, Diane Ericson, Joni Sauer-Folger, Sabrina Garry, Phyllis Ham, Diane Hurst, Berta Limbaugh, and Kelli McMellon have roles in the production.
Performances will be held at The Barn Community Playhouse in Tillamook on April 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29 2023 at 7 p.m. and April 16, 23, & 30 2023 at 2 p.m. Doors open one half-hour prior to curtain.
Happy birthday this week to: Stetson Adkins, Jason Baumgartner, Deb Dillon, Wesson Dooher, Lorraine Eckhardt, Jenni Green, Bill Hagerty, Ken Hale, Evan Hancock, Donna Jones, Julie Kellow, Dan Krueger, Lucas McKillip, Susan Norris, Leith Seymour, Randy Sigman, Tucker Slavens, Tiarra Thompson, Jeanne Wheeler, Fallon Whiteman and Walker Wohl.
