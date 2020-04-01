Several times in recent weeks I’ve smiled to myself as I’ve accessed needed items from my 72 hour kit. The Covid 19 pandemic has many of us scrambling for supplies that we took for granted just weeks ago. The kit came together a week at a time, at this time last year, as I recorded my progress on the project in this space. Among the hoard, I was happy I included a 4 pack of toilet tissue!
If you didn’t have adequate T.P. in your stash, here are some alternatives, according to sources. Try baby wipes, facial tissue or fast food paper napkins, gift wrap tissue, tissue sewing patterns or paper towels (cut in 6” squares). You could cut down catalog, magazine or newspaper pages like my mom’s family did for her girlhood outhouse. Cut rags from soft cloth. Some swear by maple or salmon berry leaves, even corncobs! Note that most of these options are not flushable. They will need to securely packaged and disposed of as medical waste.
One way that we can support our community through the crisis is to order takeout or home delivery from local restaurants. To conserve space I’m listing the names, phone numbers and hours advertised online as we go to press; I welcome additions if an eatery was unintentionally left out. My contact information is listed near my photo, above.
Beach Wok, 503-483-1234, is open from noon until 7 p.m. daily. Doryland Pizza, 503-965-6299, is open from 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11:30 - 9 Friday and Saturday. Los Corporales, 503-965-6999, is open from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. They’re open from 11 - 9 on Saturday and Sunday. Megpies Bakery Café, 503-483-1227, is open from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. daily. Oar House, 503-965-2000, is open from noon until 8 p.m. daily. Sportsman’s Pub and Grub, 503-965-9991, is open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily. Village Coffee Shop, 503-965-7635 is open from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. daily. All are located in Pacific City.
Hawk Creek Café in Neskowin, 503-392-4400, is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily. Antonette’s Kitchen South, Pelican Pub and Stimulus Coffee & Bakery are closed.
Don’t forget that Nestucca Valley School District is delivering free meals to anyone aged 1 through 18 who lives within Nestucca Valley School District boundaries. Find them on Facebook or visit nestucca.k12.or.us/hs/index.html 1to sign up.
Remember that Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications through April 20 for their next three Habitat Homes. Qualifying households can become homeowners by partnering with the non-profit. Three properties are available: a two bedroom home in Bay City with anticipated move-in this summer, a three bedroom town home under construction in Tillamook with anticipated move-in this summer and a newly constructed home in our own Hebo, sized to fit the family who will occupy it. The Hebo move-in is anticipated for Summer, 2021. To apply go to tillamookhabitat.org and click on the “Be a Homeowner” tab.
Habitat is also offering curbside pickup of your donations. Call 503-842-7472 or go to tillamookhabitat.org for more information.
Happy birthday this week to: Alden Betz, B.J. Chatelain, Christine Chatelain, Kari Clark, Bob Johnson, Jentzen Dunn, Donna Hale, Keith Marshall, Boyd Rulifson, Joe Sigman, Jaysson Swirtz, Emma Thurman, David Wheeler and McKenzie Whitaker.
