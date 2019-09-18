Dale and I enjoyed a delicious breakfast at the CowBell Café a week ago. Service was really good, and I especially appreciate that. Poor service equals no more visits to a restaurant nor no good reviews. But I would never give a bad review about anything, I just don’t return. It is not in my DNA to do that. Anyway, do plan a visit to the CowBell. You will not be disappointed.
Thanks to all who donated to the PurpleStride Portland 2019 this year. You still have a bit of time to donate. My brother, Michael D. Hoyt is the team captain. He has been battling pancreatic cancer for over 6 ½ years, and this is a lifetime curse for not just Mike, but his entire family. He will be getting chemo for the rest of his life to control this cancer. The outlook for pancreatic cancer is not very promising, so Mike is asking for help, so more research can be done to find a cure. Your prayers are always welcome, but if you would like to make a donation, both Mike and I would be thrilled. So, if you can help, go to Purplestride Portland 2019. Mike Hoyt is the team leader. This event is on my sister, Cookie’s birthday. Sept. 28. Thanks so much.
The Community Preparedness Fair is tonight! Sept. 18, from 6-8 p.m. at the Neah-Kah-Nie High School Gym is the location. Be sure to come by and meet experts from the Police, Sheriff, Fire, Coast Guard, Red Cross, Cert, Emergency Radio, City Emergency Management, PUD, First Student and Land Conservation. Help decide a disaster plan for your family. This is a free community event.
The Solve Beach and Riverside Cleanup is this Saturday, Sept. 21, at 9 a.m. The Lions Club will once again take care of all your needs for this morning of community service. I believe this is their 35th year of doing this. So, for those that are new to this, stop by at the Lions Hall at 9 a.m., there you will get everything you need for the cleanup. They will tell you where to pick up debris along our coastline. When you finish, drop your bags off at the club, where R-Sanitary will take your debris and haul it off at the end of the cleanup. Be sure to thank them for this wonderful gift they give to the SOLVE Program, and thank you to all that are involved in this awesome day of service.
The next Mookulele Jam session is coming up on September 21st at the Tillamook library. If you love this fun little instrument, drop by for a jam at 1pm. If you need beginner lessons, please come early. They will help you perfect this little four stringed instrument. And each Wednesday the Salty Strings Ukulele Group of Rockaway Beach jams from 6-7:30 at the Rockaway Beach City Hall. On Wednesday, Sept. 4, we had 13 folks jamming. Not just ukuleles were strumming, but we also had a mandolin and harmonica. We were rocking. Both the Mookuleke and Salty Strings have ukes for you to borrow. All are welcome, whether you play or not. And the Salty Strings love any instrument. The music is projected on the wall for all to see. And the Bend Ukulele Group shares their Dropbox music with our group, though we have added lots of our own songs. Come by and visit.
The Riverbend Players will be performing ‘Moon Over Buffalo in early November at the NCRD Performing Arts Center in Nehalem. You can buy your tickets at www.tickettomato.com. I will tell you more, as the performance gets closer. Be sure to add this to your ‘things to do’ list.
Last but not least, the Tillamook County Cultural Coalition is offering a free ‘TCCC Grant Writing Workshop’ on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 6-8 p.m. This workshop will be at the Tillamook Public Library in the Copeland Room on the first floor. TCCC Grant applications are due on Oct. 25. If you are interested in this event, be sure to RSVP before the day of the workshop. Contact Kim at cava02@centurylink.net. Their Facebook page is http://www.facebook.com/groups/TillamookCulturalTrustCoalition/. The website is http://www.tcpm.org/tccc.htm.
“People who are secure in themselves don’t put others down. They lift them up.” Think before you speak. Those are words my mom used to often say. Mom was right. That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
