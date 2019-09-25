I am getting ready to perform at the Sisters Farmers Market next Sunday. I am a member of the Sisters Ukulele Group, (Are you surprised? Giggle…), and we are performing for a half hour, then we will break down into smaller groups and play some of our specialties. I am looking forward to that.
Kim Tackett’s Simply Charming has moved to the Little White Church Antiques. The building they were in is on the market now. I will update you on the grand reopening of Simply Charming soon!
Do you remember my friend, Lynda Holm? She traveled with the Red Cross for disasters and was a volunteer fireman for the Rockaway Beach Fire Department for 15 years. Well, Lynda has now retired, sold her beautiful little house and plans to travel for the next couple of years. She will continue to travel with the Red Cross when needed, but is looking forward to adventure and fun for now. Since her retirement, she has kayaked the Everglades, last winter and around icebergs in Valdez, Alaska, this summer. Lynda has been an inspiration in our community. She has volunteered for so many things I can’t possibly mention them all. Her decorating skills have jazzed many events in our community too. Have fun Lynda. You will be missed. Your service to our community has been appreciated. Your love for our town of Rockaway Beach has been totally inspiring. Love you girlfriend. “We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop.”
The Meals for Seniors Program in Rockaway Beach invites all seniors in Tillamook County to join them for lunch. They serve lunch every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at St. Mary’s by the Sea Hall at 11:30 sharp. They ask for a donation for the meal, which is freshly cooked one of those days and served with a salad, dessert, coffee and juice. What a yummy for the tummy meal! This is a non-profit organization offering nutritional meals and socialization for the seniors in our area.
The Meals for Seniors Program also need volunteers to help out this awesome program. If you can help, even if is only a few days a month, stop by at lunchtime and tell them you are ready to help serve our community!
As you are strolling along the beach this fall, you may come across a resting seal. Leave it alone. And most of all, keep your doggy away from them. The National Marine Protection Act says you should not get any closer than 100 yards; the fines for any violation are extremely high.
If you happen to be driving through thru Portland on Saturday, September 28th, stop by and help support the fight against pancreatic cancer. Join the PurpleStride walk to end Pancreatic Cancer. (5K walk/run.) As most of you already know, my brother, Mike Hoyt is fighting this terrible cancer. If you can’t join him, send some prayers his way. Mike is my superhero! He is fighting for his life daily.
Remember! Every Wednesday is Salty Strings Ukulele Group Wednesday. All instruments and voices are welcome. Stop by the Rockaway Beach City Hall from 6-7:30 PM. You will find the spirit of ‘Aloha’ is alive and well in our little town!
There is a “Wicked” Market Days and Warehouse Sale on Saturday, October 5th and Sunday, October 6th. They will have cute and one of a kind “Made and Found” Halloween and Fall items to help you personalize your home. At this event, there will be door prizes, giveaways, tricks and treats! Sounds like a can not miss to me.
Okay, I have a teaser for you. Victor sent this information to me, and I just can’t wait to share. November 29th is the date of the 1st Annual Rockaway Beach Starlight Parade. This parade will be before the Santa Express arrives for our Annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree. I will tell you more in a future column. But, I am just bursting with excitement with this bit of news.
“If a year was tucked inside of a clock, then autumn would be the magic hour.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
