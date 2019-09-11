I have another fond memory, or rather, years of memories. July 4th, 1993, we decided the Rockaway Beach parade needed a kazoo band, so the next year, Amber, Dale and I started up the Rockatooter Kazoo Band. We entertained folks every July 4th for the next 16 years. Boy, we sure did have fun! Does anyone remember a kazoo band that included a patriotic Easter bunny, Alf, or even a gimpy Dale on a tricycle, because he had leg surgery? Jerry Raatz and his tootsie roll pooping horse even occasionally entertained us! (Wait, can I say that? I apologize if I have offended anyone, giggle.) We won 14 trophies over those 16 years, which I had to part with prior to selling our house. (I hope you are enjoying them Kathy Brown.) The band disbanded when I developed muscle tension dysphonia in my vocal cords from being around all the chemicals from styling hair for 40 years. We had anywhere from 12- 28 folks kazoo-ing with us, and wow, we rocked! I hope there are a few folks out there that remember our smiling faces and awesome music!
Coming up Saturday, at the Manzanita Library, the Mookulele Club will be jamming. Their group begins at 1pm, on September 14th. You can either borrow one if their ukuleles, or bring your own. Then, every Wednesday, you can jam with the Salty Strings Ukulele Group of Rockaway Beach at the Rockaway Beach City Hall! They play from 6-7:30 PM and also have ukuleles for you to borrow. This is a faster paced group. You can hone your skills or learn new skills. See you there.
August 31st was “Play Music on the Porch Day, Worldwide”. Scott Fisher participated, as did I. I hope some of you heard music in your neighborhood that day.
The Rockaway Beach Community Preparedness Fair is on September 18th, at the Neah-Kah-Nie High School Gym, from 6-8 pm. So, this is the question, “What is the Disaster Plan for YOUR family?” Make plans to attend this fair. Your questions may be answered! Wednesday, September 18th, from 6-8 pm in the NKN gym, experts will be on hand. You will not only meet your neighbors, but talk to local experts. The experts include the Rockaway Beach Police, Fire and Tillamook County Sheriffs Office, the Red Cross, the Coast Guard, the Tillamook County Health, Oregon Department of Land Conservation, a pet expert, First Student, Adventist Health and more. The Tillamook PUD will be in attendance and they will be handing out their tote bags so you can collect the beginning ‘Go Bag’ supplies that will be provided by the experts. And of course, you will enjoy light refreshments, raffles, demos, etc. And best of all, this is all free!
An awesome event that helps keep Oregon’s beaches and riversides looking fabulous is coming up! It is the Solve Beach and Riverside Cleanup. The Rockaway Beach Lions Club is ground zero for organizing this occasion in our little town. Thousands of volunteers will clean our waterways of trash and debris on September 21st. The Lions Club will take care of all you will need for this morning of community service. And, they even offer a free lunch for all participants. R Sanitary picks up all the bags of debris, so it is a great idea to support this local business. Be sure to plan to join these folks. It is a really fun way to clean our state up.
“Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
