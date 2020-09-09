“Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” I love autumn. It is absolutely stunning. The days are shortening, the leaves are turning shades of orange and gold, and the cool winds begin to chill your days. And those autumn sunsets, they are beyond gorgeous! To see some photographs of our sunsets in Rockaway Beach, whether you are in town or not, I always check Marilyn Elkins’ pictures on Facebook. She really captures the beauty. Yes, it is the most beautiful time of year.
It’s once again birthday time! A very happy birthday to my friends Kiley Konruff, Victor Troxel, Lucy Davis, Gail Kennedy, Terri Michael, Laura Hurst, Joanne Love and a special happy birthday to my little sister, Cookie Hoyt! And to those I missed, a very happy birthday to you too!
The Fall Beach and Riverside Cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, September 19 from 10-1pm. Once again, this is being coordinated by our Rockaway Beach Lions Club. Things are a bit different; you need to sign up online and masks are required. But the one thing that doesn’t change is that they will still be serving a free lunch to all the volunteers. Now that’s awesome. Thanks to our Lions Club. You guys rock!
Our daughter has an old Rockaway Beach poster in her house that’s reminiscent of days gone by. Back in our past, Rockaway Beach had dances every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This particular poster is advertising” Everybody’s Favorite Don DeForest and his NBC Orchestra” featuring Miss Oregon, Jean Charles. What fun those times must have been. I remember, not all that long ago, you would occasionally hear Big Band Music on the radio station in Tillamook. Pat Patterson would love it if they could do an afternoon of big band music perhaps once a week, and I agree with him. What fun. Plus Dale and I could practice up on our dance moves. There is nothing like that music to get you up and moving.
My favorite, Barview Jetty Taqueria has moved into Rockaway Beach! They are just a bike ride away for me now, instead of a drive. Their new address is 318 S. Hwy 101, across from our city hall. I see lots of chicken burritos in my future. At this time they are waiting for the inspections to be done and after the final inspection, they will be ready to be open. This is wonderful news for our community!
Last but not least; a grateful thank you to Jessie and Andrew Crater. Dale, Amber and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts! I love you more Jessie.
“Dancing of the autumn leaves on the surface of a lake is a dream we see when we are awake.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
