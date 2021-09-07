My neighbor called us and warned us to look around when we pull into our driveway. She was sitting by her window that faces our house and watched a bear walk down our driveway. Darn, I wish I could have seen that! I guess some of the folks in Lake Lytle Estates have reported bear sightings too. Well, I guess we do live up against the woods.
August 28th was ‘Play Music on the Porch Day.’ Well, I played ukulele on my porch, I hope you heard a neighbor or two play a song or two. Listening to music simply puts joy into our lives! “Good music makes a happy life.”
We had a bit of smoke in Rockaway Beach last Sunday, August 29th. The fire was in the Nedonna Beach area. I haven't heard the cause yet, but things are really dry out there. We need to kindly remind our visitors to put their fires out with water. And fireworks, we need to discourage people from setting them off. All it takes is one spark. (I know, but someone has to say it... giggle.)
Happy birthday to Nancy Roberts, Lucia Davis, Victor Troxel, Judy Mammano, John Garcia, Beth Vice, Joanne Love, Joanne Aagaard and my neighbor, Darlene Mawdsley. Wow! September has lots of birthdays! And happy birthday to all of you I have missed.
The Get Fit with Rhonda & Friends" folks are walking around the downtown area on Wednesday, August 8th. Somewhere along the way you will have lunch together. Contact Rhonda at Rhonda.Mulholland@gmail.com or 503 332 5861 for more information!
The Lions Club is at it again! Those wonderful folks are hosting their “Build-It” With a Lion event again. It will be Saturday, September 18th at 10 am with the Rockaway Beach Lions Club on Zoom. This event is open to kids 4 years and older. If your children want to participate by Zoom, they can pick up their Zoom kits September 17th from 5-7pm at the Lions Clubhouse. There they will get the Zoom link. They will need to have their own hammer, safety glasses, small phillip’s head screw driver and parental supervision. The kits are donated in part by both The Home Depot and the Rockaway Beach Knights Lions.
When I was a child, my mom and I watched a train hit a car in Milwaukie. Unfortunately the lady that was in the car did not make it. She had been in a hurry and thought she could beat the train. The train was really moving, she didn't have a chance. Well, the train in Rockaway Beach hit a car, but fortunately it was traveling slowly. I believe the folks were okay. Folks that watched it happen said they saw them talking to the police. Whew, they were lucky.
So, I wanted to address a few questions that were emailed to me. With Covid, many events in town have been cancelled. The city will be working hard trying to bring as many events as is feasible, as the pandemic recedes. Who knows what next year will bring.
I say that life has changed and will continue to change. Change is good. New folks may step forward with new ideas to make new traditions as well as retaining many of the old, and our town will continue to be the best and most fun town to visit or live. We know how to shine! Our town is so much fun. We will all have to be patient, and when things get back to normal, hopefully folks will be ready to step in and help our town ‘ROCK!’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.