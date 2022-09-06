Labor Day is behind us, and while that is traditionally the end of summer and the summer tourist season, we still have some upcoming activities that will keep things exciting here in our little beach community.
First of all, the Kite Festival returns September 16, 17, and 18 at the Wayside. Festival hours are 12-6 Friday, 10-6 Saturday, and 10-2 Sunday. This has been an exciting event for the past 46 years, and one that locals and visitors alike have been asking about.
We’ve loved the kites in years past. The creativity and talent is thrilling, with everything from whales to synchronized bats. One of my favorite memories was an enormous kitten-shaped kite, playing with a ball.
The festival this year will include booths of vendors and some of our civic organizations. Tents and displays will take over the Wayside for things to enjoy, admire, and dream about.
One of the displays for the Kite Festival will be the Rockaway Renaissance Artists, an organization I wrote about in May. It has grown significantly since then, with a booth at the Art Fair last month and an ongoing exhibition at the North Coast Recreation District through September. With 67 members creating projects that use a broad range of media, this group is living up to Mayor Sue Wilson’s comment, “We want to create a sense of Rockaway Beach as an artistic destination as well as the familiar beach getaway everyone knows.”
And everyone knows the Kite Festival, it seems. We grabbed a pizza from Upper Crust tonight, and as I waited I saw a poster for the Rockaway Beach Kite Festival from 1993. It’s been one of the most-requested summertime activities on the social media pages for Rockaway Beach, and I think we can expect a level of excitement and tourist involvement comparable to Labor Day and the Fourth of July.
If you’re thinking of setting up a vendor booth on the Wayside, contact the Chamber of Commerce at (503) 355-8108, or go to http://www.rockawaybeach.net and click on the Events tab.
But while residents and visitors alike can be expected to gaze in wonder at the kites returning to our beach, I suspect it’s mainly residents who will be interested in an important event the same Saturday as the Kite Festival: the Rockaway Beach Emergency Preparedness group will be holding an Emergency Prep Go Bag Class on Saturday, September 17.
Rockaway Fire Chief Todd Hesse has been preparing this class for weeks, along with Mayor Wilson and many others in town. “Let’s get everybody we can to our next meeting,” Chief Hesse said about the go-bag preparedness class in particular, and the Emergency Preparedness meetings in general. Those meetings are held the first Wednesday of the month, typically in City Hall, at 276 US 101, beginning at 6 PM.
If you don’t have a go-bag yet and would like to acquire one and take a class in how to plan, stock, and use it, consider signing up for the Go Bag class on Saturday, September 17 at 3 PM.
The cost is $40, payable by cash only at the event, but that includes a bag and supplies to get you started. To sign up, search for the Rockaway Beach Emergency Prep Go Bag Class on Facebook, then click the Find Tickets link. That will take you to the Eventbrite registration page where you can reserve a spot in class. And if you can’t make it to this one, check at the fire station or in the library, where we plan to have a sample go-bag for reference.
