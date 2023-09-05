It may be a few weeks till the equinox, but a change is in the air. Cooler weather is moving in, our dusk-sensing yard lights are coming on earlier and earlier, and I find myself having to go back in for another layer when we sit out to enjoy the sunset. Time to reflect on the end of the season.
This year, our Artisan Farmers Market enjoyed a successful soft opening in May, and soon expanded to weekly markets on Thursdays through the end of September. Originally scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m., comments from residents and market participants led the Chamber of Commerce to decide to change the time from 3 to 7 p.m.. One of the most common reasons: it gives shoppers at our market time to catch a bite of dinner after the market closes.
Residents and long-time visitors alike appreciated the huge, welcoming crowds for our annual Fourth of July parade. I had the pleasure of driving Mayor Charles McNeilly in the parade, following the majesty of Chief Todd Hesse’s fire engines. Fortunately, as the mayor and I were riding with the top down, we were not behind the fire engine that sprayed water on the enthusiastic crowds along 101, but everyone loves that tradition.
August saw our 46th annual Arts and Crafts Fair at the Wayside, with even a few pirates present. That event also displayed paintings, photography, jewelry and more from local artists, many of them part of our own Rockaway Renaissance Artists group. The group meets Wednesdays at 2 p.m. in the school district office on N. 3rd and welcomes anyone with an interest in pursuing art of all kinds: painting, sculpture, fiber art, photography and more.
Later this month, September 15-17, the Kite Festival returns to the wayside. Wind-borne whales, dragons, synchronized delta-shaped kites and more will provide a constant delight. My favorite from past years: a kitten playing with a ball of yarn, both soaring above the beach. It’s worth pointing out that because the weekend of the Kite Festival falls before the equinox, it qualifies as the last festival of summer.
A few notes to close this week’s column: because water levels in Jetty Creek remain low, the Rockaway Beach Public Works department has asked for voluntary conservation until further notice. Water quality, they stress, has not yet been affected. As always, you can receive these and other notifications directly from the city by signing up on their Web page. Go to httop://www.corb.us, then scroll down to just below the footer at the bottom of the page. Add your email address to the subscription box and you’ll receive city emails.
These emails are infrequent (no worries about flooding your inbox), and they include important information such as the water conservation request, agenda items for City Council meetings, and more.
Also, as reported in July, the burn ban remains in effect in Rockaway Beach. This prohibits all open fires such as campfires or bonfires, as well as burn barrels and fire pits without permit. The permit application on the city’s Web site is a good starting point, but this burn ban tightens up a few things. You will need to have someone present with a water source (such as a garden hose), and you can’t burn plastic, gasoline, or other petroleum or petroleum-treated materials. For questions, contact the fire department at city hall, (503) 374-1752.
Finally, the news we’ve been waiting to hear for months: the Rockaway Roastery is reopening, with the original owners and partners at the helm. I hope to have more details in a future column, but the Roastery team, along with a selection of volunteers, customers, and friends here in town are working to restore the atmosphere, the menu, and the energy that so many came to rely on.
No more running out of brewed coffee, refusing to serve espresso after 1 p.m., discontinuation of baked goods or other failings which caused so much confusion and unhappiness during the past few months. If you see me there, let’s sit down and you can talk about what you’d like to hear more of in the Fencepost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.