It may be a few weeks till the equinox, but a change is in the air. Cooler weather is moving in, our dusk-sensing yard lights are coming on earlier and earlier, and I find myself having to go back in for another layer when we sit out to enjoy the sunset. Time to reflect on the end of the season.

This year, our Artisan Farmers Market enjoyed a successful soft opening in May, and soon expanded to weekly markets on Thursdays through the end of September. Originally scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m., comments from residents and market participants led the Chamber of Commerce to decide to change the time from 3 to 7 p.m.. One of the most common reasons: it gives shoppers at our market time to catch a bite of dinner after the market closes.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Do you support Senator Suzanne Weber and other Republican senators’ petition to be allowed to serve again despite having exceeded ten unexcused absences during their walkout and violating Measure 113?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Do you support Senator Suzanne Weber and other Republican senators’ petition to be allowed to serve again despite having exceeded ten unexcused absences during their walkout and violating Measure 113?

You voted: