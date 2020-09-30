What the heck? September 30TH? This is crazy. What happened to summertime? Yes, I know, this year is different. And of course I always try to make lemonade out of lemons, but wow?! It’s is crazy. This just hit me like a load of bricks.
So, I have gotten a few messages that I need to share with you. First, don’t forget, this is very important!
The last date to register to vote is October 13th. Folks, that is only thirteen days away. You can vote online, but, if you are like me, you can also find voting pamphlets around town. I believe I saw some in front if the Little Crow, but I am sure that is not the only place. The important thing is to get registered.
Please folks, do that. It really is our civic duty to vote.
The next message I received was to tell all if you how you can help the Meals For Seniors Folks. Well, as the pandemic continues, this program is suffering. You can call Teri at 503 317 8967 for more information, but I can tell you to rinse your cans as you use them and simply pop them in a bag and donate. Simple!! And if you prefer, food and monetary donations are needed too. This is a wonderful program. Let’s give the a ‘hands up’ and help keep the serving seniors in our community. There are many folks that depend on them for their daily meals. Thanks folks. And thank you for any help you can give.
This is a great time to remind you to get your emergency supplies ready for the winter storms and power outages that occasionally happen. I hope it doesn’t but with this crazy year, who knows? Have your candles ready, batteries in your flashlights, and…. Well, you know. One year we were without
electricity for eight days. That’s a long time. Fortunately, we had a generator, but we don’t have one
anymore, so we have to rethink what we are going to do.
I just saw an upsetting picture of a duck all caught up in the elastic of a facemask. Please, before you
throw your masks away, cut off the elastic straps. You may be helping to save our wildlife. Thanks.
Thanks to all that have emailed and message information to me. I look forward to many more messages
with fun, positive information.
“And the sun took a step back, the leaves pulled themselves to sleep and autumn was awakened.” That’s
Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
