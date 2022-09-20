Two candidates for the upcoming Rockaway Beach elections are putting together a series of listening sessions for residents who have questions or ideas about the city’s programs and leadership.
Based on a well-attended series of these events in nearby Wheeler, city council candidate Cindy Kay Gregory and mayoral candidate Charles McNeilly have scheduled three of these listening sessions for Rockaway residents in September and October. I recently spoke with Cindy about the purpose and plans for these sessions.
“One of our observations is that people feel that they are not heard,” Cindy said in response. “Some feel their input isn’t heard or just doesn’t matter.”
To address this, Gregory and McNeilly plan to hold the first listening session on Wednesday, September 28, in the Neah-Kah-Nie School District administration building, 504 N. Third, from 6 - 8 PM.
The second session is currently scheduled for October 15 at 10 AM at the eagerly awaited Rockaway Roastery, 165 S. Miller, which intends to be open by then. “We might be their soft opening,” Cindy said with a laugh.
A third session is being planned for the later part of October, to be held over Zoom. The time, date, and viewing links will be announced when the details are settled.
It’s important to note that this is not a candidates’ forum. “Let’s hear what you have to say,” Cindy stressed. “We just kind of planned on that as our campaign.” The intention is to invite all Rockaway Beach residents to come and share their experiences with city government, or what is important to them.
I asked Cindy about the expected results of these listening sessions.
“If we are elected,” she answered, “we will find ways to continue community conversations, town halls, or special meetings. We would like to reinstate a physical newsletter—not everybody’s on social media. We’re inviting participation in the processes.”
The goal is to make citizen involvement a good experience, so that residents know they’re communicating their views and wishes to someone who will follow up.
And that sense of accountability to citizens is part of the long-term plan, starting with these listening sessions but extending into ongoing city government. Cindy explained:
“One of the other things we want to do is that when someone speaks at a city council meeting, we plan to have someone right then be assigned to follow up and let that person know, that everybody has a contact on city council. That’s just something I’d really like to see instituted.
“We’re going to be looking at and hearing what people want us to pay attention to.”
As for the results of these listening sessions and their effect on plans and programs, Cindy went on.
“We will be organizing those into more of a platform, so that our platform is derived from what we’ve heard. We will be representing all voices in Rockaway. It’s non-partisan, and that’s how it should be. We should be working together to create the best possible situations.”
Most important, all residents are welcome to attend, to share their concerns, and to learn what other issues affect residents here.
“I just want to make it clear that all Rockaway citizens are invited, even if they can’t vote,” Cindy said. “We’d like to hear the community issues.” She stressed once again, “This is a non-partisan listening session.”
