Well, this column is going to be loaded with interesting items, so I will not waste time and get into it!
Remember a few months ago I mentioned turning Miller Street, between the old Railroad Station and 20th into Storybook Lane? This is a wonderful idea Winnie Mercer has wanted to do in memory of her Aunt, who was a childhood author. So far there are two benches on Miller Street for all to enjoy. They are a place of rest if you are tired after a long walk, or parents can sometimes read to their children and make precious memories with them. So far you can find Winnie the Pooh and Jonathan Livingston Seagull benches.
So, the theme of each bench would be a children's book or a character in a child’s book and the goal is to simply just have a place to rest and enjoy the view of our Lake Lytle. If you own a property along this stretch of road, please consider placing a themed bench along this stretch of road, or if you want to get involved, ask one of these owners if you can help them place a bench. Our wonderful folks in town can assist in keeping this stretch of road neat and clean, and this road may, perhaps some day, be a destination for tourists. What a nice memorial for Winnie's aunt.
“The camera is an instrument that teaches people how to see without a camera.” Several months ago I met Marilyn and David Elkins while we were walking the Manhattan Beach area. What a nice couple. Well, I have been so impressed with their accomplishments since then, I decided to share with you what I have learned about Marilyn. She has two hobbies that are quickly making her a name in our little community. She is quite accomplished at greenhouse gardening and her photography is nothing short of professional. She and David used to volunteer at the Rockaway Beach Police Department and Marilyn would give her photographs to the folks that donated to the police department. After our department left, folks were still asking for photos, so she decided to build a website to showcase and sell her photos. Since, Marilyn has gotten a business license and her photos are selling! On the website you can pick your favorite photo and purchase it printed on metal, canvas or have it framed and matted.
Local businesses have begun promoting her new business too. The Little Crow, (Anne Savage), showcased eight photos in her shop from the last week in May until July 1st. The Nehalem Bay Winery has even asked her to hang her photos for folks to buy. The 30% of the money that the winery makes selling her photos is donated to an orphanage in Cambodia. You will also find her photos at the Silver Sands Motel, Sunset Surf Motel in Manzanita and four of them are in our City Hall. So, you don't need Internet to purchase one. You can find them all over!
If you are interested in purchasing online, and seeing all the beauty in one place, go to MKElkinsphotography.com. The theme of most of her photography is Rockaway Beach. Her passions, and some of my personal favorites, are photos of the Milky Way from the beach in Rockaway. Our community is so picturesque, that photo opportunities are endless, and with Marilyn’s talent, you may even find beauty you have missed. Marilyn is even selling calendars and sold 63 of them in one day.
Marilyn confided to me that she recently received a message from a man who has seen some of her fabulous photos of our town on community websites and asked for her recommendation on where to propose to his girlfriend. He brought her to Rockaway Beach from Missouri and proposed to her on the same night that she was taking a Milky Way photo in August. He bought that photo from her web page and then asked that she take a few photos of them of their engagement. Since he had bought a large metal print already, Marilyn met them on the beach by the Twin Rocks at that golden hour before sunset. She took a couple dozen photos and it was her perfect engagement gift to both of them.
Thank you Marilyn for sharing your story. I absolutely enjoyed it, and I will continue to enjoy your photography online and in town. And yes, Life is Good....
“A photograph is the pause button of life.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
