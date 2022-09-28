This late-September sunshine has been wonderful for walking the neighborhood. I’ve taken to walking up the hill to Quadrant and then heading west on Nehalem; there’s a beautiful view of the ocean from the high point (which my smart phone says is 152 feet above sea level).
But with the glorious weather last week, I’ve been making a point of heading across 101 and spending at least a little time on the benches at the Wayside. And every time I do this, especially when my wife joins me, we wonder why we don’t do it every day.
It was my wife who recently described the Wayside as our community meeting place.
“You’re right,” I said. “It serves the purpose of the piazza in a little Italian village,” I said. “It’s the get-together spot, the community center, the open space where people can mingle and stroll and enjoy what makes their town special.”
For our little village on the Oregon Coast, the Pacific Ocean does a spectacular job of that last point. The sweeping vista from Twin Rocks to the south up to Mt. Neakahnie to the north never gets old.
But of course, the Wayside wasn’t always here. From the 1920s till 1976, what we think of as the meeting place was the Rockaway Beach Natatorium. This was a two-story building with a 50-by-80 foot pool filled with heated ocean water.
There were diving boards, a wading pool, and even a fountain that sprayed warm salt water over the bathers. Open till 10 PM every night, the Natatorium eventually added The Panorama Room, a nightclub on the second floor. If you’ve ever sat at the Wayside and admired the view, you know tThe Panorama Room was aptly named.
In 1976, the Nat (as it was known) was demolished, and the Rockaway Beach Wayside was built above it. Mayor Sue Wilson reminisced about the old days, and how much might remain. “The boilers for heating the sea water are still there,” she said, “under the corners of the parking area.”
Some here would like to see the Natatorium revived as a focal point of the city’s thriving tourist activity. It would be a massive and expensive undertaking, but my thirty years in the high-tech world taught me a most important acronym: SMOM, which stands for Simple Matter Of Money. Smart phones, laptops, the Internet, all of these were expensive undertakings that were solved by application of the SMOM rule. With cash, as some say, all things are possible.
In the meanwhile, I love our little piazza. This summer has seen a revival of some of the festivals and activities we love—and visitors do, as well. With the pyrotechnics set up just across the rip-rap, the Wayside is the ideal spot to crane your neck on the Fourth of July. (Unless of course your front yard faces the beach and you can relax in a lawn chair to the skyrockets and scintillating showers of crackling sparks.)
The Art Festival was a welcome addition to the year’s activities, and the return of the Kite Festival thrilled thousands of people. (I think my favorite was the cat playing with a ball, though the dragons and the purple whale shark were amazing. What was your favorite kite?)
But my sentimental favorite activity at the Wayside has to be the Christmas-tree lighting ceremony. Some four years ago, at a Salty Strings rehearsal in November, my predecessor Sugar Brosius and I got to talking about carols, and we excitedly suggested to Steve Tackett that maybe the Strings could sing and play carols while waiting for Santa to arrive on the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. While we’ve never had snow for the lighting, I know my fingers were cold enough to make some of those ukulele chords a bit tricky. But the community decorations, the Lions Club selling hot cocoa, and the applause when the lights all come on make this something I start looking forward to when the weather turns.
Till then, I’ll keep enjoying sunny days and lingering sunsets from the benches at the Wayside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.