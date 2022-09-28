This late-September sunshine has been wonderful for walking the neighborhood. I’ve taken to walking up the hill to Quadrant and then heading west on Nehalem; there’s a beautiful view of the ocean from the high point (which my smart phone says is 152 feet above sea level).

But with the glorious weather last week, I’ve been making a point of heading across 101 and spending at least a little time on the benches at the Wayside. And every time I do this, especially when my wife joins me, we wonder why we don’t do it every day.

Online Poll

Are you happy to see the cooler weather and the change of season?

You voted:

