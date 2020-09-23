We were in Bend, Oregon when these wildfires broke out throughout the Pacific Northwest. We hunkered down in the house, with towels by the doors to keep from breathing the nasty smoke. We kept thinking it would get better, but boy, they got worse. The goodness came out in people though. Folks were willing to expose themselves to the smoke to help others. We always drive through Hwy 22, always commenting on the beauty of the area and shopping in the little towns along the way. We also have friends that owned homes along the way. Well, sadly, things have changed forever; lives have been lost. I hope and pray that you and your families have been safe, and pray for all that haven’t fared so well. I hope we never have to go through this again.
As soon as we could, we headed back home to Rockaway Beach. Oh my gosh, the air was so much better. No more burning eyes and sore throat. Shortly after our return we enjoyed some rain. I never thought I would appreciate rain. But I sure did, and I know many of you did too. Events such as this are a real reminder of our good health and luck in our lives. Appreciate every moment.
So, as we came into Tillamook from Bend, the first thing I did was to call Barview Jetty Store and Deli for a delicious garlic chicken pizza (no salt.) They never disappoint. Getting to the house from the store was extremely difficult, as the smell filled the car. We couldn’t eat it until we washed our hands. Even our Golden Retriever, Koa was irritated. But we made up for it when we arrived home. Yummy.
My fellow ukulele friend, Steve Tackett, told me about an amazing microphone that is reasonably priced. After my thorough three month online investigation of similar mikes, I decided on the Hotec wireless he told me about. I love it. Keep your eyes open. Perhaps this fall you will find Steve and myself performing at Simply Charming when the weather allows. I am ready for normal again. Perhaps this will be a step in the right direction.
My brother, Mike Hoyt’s pancreatic cancer roller coaster ride continues. And I thank the Lord for this ride. It keeps him with us. His numbers are going up and down, and he has been unable to have chemo for a while. But, in its absence; his numbers are gently improving. So, in all the darkness of late, there is a silver lining. I really love these silver linings. I will keep you up to date in future columns. Your prayers are very appreciated. And my brother thanks you from the bottom of his heart.
Well Koa, our Golden Retriever, got his loves and kisses from his girlfriend, Sue Wilson at Etcetera. He was so excited to see her; he licked her facemask right off of her face. I think the love was mutual though. Koa sniffs out ‘good people’ a mile away.
“All at once, summer collapsed into fall.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
