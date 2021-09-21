I planted a huge crop of zucchini this year, and am really reaping the benefits. I have a black thumb, so I am hugely pleased and quite satisfied with them. But, I have decided next year I will plant less zucchini and substitute bunches of spaghetti squash. We bought one from a farmers market, and I have to say it was simply delightful. I sure hope they are as easy to grow as zucchini. I may also throw a few pumpkins in the mix. Eating plant based foods most of the time, I have really acquired a different preference in the veggies I eat. Plus a dramatic reduction in weight has been a plus.
The Solve Beach Cleanup is Saturday, September 25th from 10am-1pm. You can meet up with this group of folks donating their time at the Rockaway Beach Lions Club at 268 S. Anchor St. Pre registration is encouraged to speed up the check-in process. They are asking that you bring your own reusable bucket, bag, gloves and water bottle to help reduce plastic waste, but Solve will provide bags and gloves to those that need them. As you know our weather changes daily, so be sure to wear clothes that fit the conditions. This is always a successful event and lots of folks are involved in planning it. A little known fact is that R. Sanitary donates their time and the dumpster to rid our beach of all the trash that has been left on them. Remember them when you need a company to pick up the can at your home.
I recently Googled the Headlight Herald to see how long they have been around. Back in 1888, ‘The Headlight' was thought to have been the first newspaper in Tillamook County. That was a long time ago. In 1894 ‘The Tillamook Advocate' was a short lived newspaper that was launched in political opposition to 'The Headlight’ in the late 1880's. Sounds to me like ‘The Headlight' was a precursor to the Headlight Herald. Maybe I need to do more sleuthing.
Dale and I are trying to decide whether or not to purchase two Marimbas from a fellow that builds instruments in Central Oregon. One is a soprano, the other is a tenor. He has left the tenor with us and I am having lots of fun learning how to play it. They are both gorgeous instruments and would be a nice addition to my music room. We are leaning toward saying yes to this opportunity!
Meals for Seniors invite you to join them for lunch each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10:30am. Seniors and friends of seniors have both a great time socializing and a healthy lunch. Lunch is served at 11:45. Stop by the St. Mary's by the Sea hall at 275 S. Pacific St.
The ‘Get fit with Rhonda & Friend’s folks are walking the Old Cedar Preserve Trail on Wednesday, September 22nd. Contact Rhonda for more info on this and future walks. You can find her group on Facebook or at 503 332 5861.
“I can smell autumn dancing in the breeze. The sweet chill of pumpkin and crisp sunburnt leaves.” Stay well friends! That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.