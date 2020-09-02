“Special people are those born in August!”. What a fun time we had for Amber’s birthday last week. We visited her at her home, took her to downtown Milwaukie for a to-go Hawaiian meal, we had a picnic at the library, while I played Hawaiian ukulele music; then we sanded and painted a desk that one of her neighbors had on their front lawn marked free after their garage sale. It turned out absolutely beautiful. Her library/office in her home is really turning out nice. What a great time the three of us always have together. I am truly blessed.
Dale surprised me last week. After an exhausting day of yard work, Dale took pity on me. The next day he took me up to Astoria for lunch at Bowpickers. It was delicious. Then later that day I drove into town to do some banking, and stopped by Simply Charming to say hi to Kim Tackett. Instead I had a visit with her husband, Steve. I am hoping to plan a jam with Steve at Simply Charming, someday soon. But life keeps getting in the way. After that visit, I stopped by Etcetera and was going to visit with Terri Michel, but alas, she was too busy. Well, maybe next time.
Dale picked me lots of huckleberries and blackberries this week. I froze all of them, and perhaps I will surprise him with a pie someday soon. Have I told you how much I love summer? Well, I truly do.
Is anyone else having trouble with cobwebs all over their house? They seem to be really nasty this year. I hose them down, wash all the windows, then the next week they are back. Maybe it is time to repaint. Perhaps that will help.
I am still trying to find out more information on the SOLVE Beach Cleanup this fall. I have a message into Zandra. She never lets me down.
Oh! She just sent me the info I needed! The Rockaway Beach Lions Club will be hosting the beach cleanup on Saturday, September 19th at 10am. It is at the Lions Club building in Rockaway Beach. Masks are required and it is online sign up only. Bring your gloves, sanitizer and any garbage pickup device you may have. All the volunteers are welcome back to the club house for a free lunch after their cleanup. To sign up go to https://www.solveoregon.org/search?sort_o=&page=1. I sure hope I got that right. That is a mouthful!
“A perfect summer day is when the sun is shining, the breeze is blowing, the birds are singing and the lawn mower is broken.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.